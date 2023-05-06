3 possible endings to Bad Bunny's match at WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny is set to make his one-on-one debut at WWE Backlash tomorrow night. San Benito will take on Damian Priest of Judgment Day in a San Juan Street Fight. The creative’s original plan for the international music sensation was very different from what they settled on for the Premium Live Event.

According to Fightful Select, Bad Bunny was originally supposed to team up with Rey Mysterio against Dominik and Damian Priest at the May 6th premium live event. This was, however, changed to a singles match for the show in Puerto Rico.

“Dominik and Rey Mysterio were pulled from the match, and both Bad Bunny and WWE were said to have felt comfortable with Bunny’s ability to have a good singles match instead,” the report said.

The original plan would’ve seen Bunny pin his WrestleMania 37 tag team partner. For those unaware, the Grammy Award winning rapper tagged with Priest against The Miz and John Morrison on the grandest stage of them all.

Having said that, let’s take a look at three possible endings to Bad Bunny’s match at WWE Backlash.

#1. Damian Priest destroys Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash

Damian Priest cut a promo in Spanish this past Monday on WWE RAW wherein he threatened to deliver punishment on his former tag team partner. The Archer of Infamy said San Benito made things personal when he interfered during Rey and Dominik’s match at WrestleMania 39.

The Punishment of the Judgment Day is more than capable of dismantling the international music sensation. Priest is also no stranger to wielding weapons and that would be enough to take out Bunny at WWE Backlash.

#2. Bad Bunny gets outside help

The “MIA” hitmaker showed up on the April 24, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW with a kendo stick. Bunny delivered multiple hits on Damian Priest before challenging him to the now-official Street Fight at WWE Backlash.

San Benito may not be as physically imposing as Damian Priest, but that doesn’t mean he cannot pull a surprise win over the former United States Champion. San Benito could get an outside help from a certain Grammy-nominated singer in his home state of Puerto Rico.

#3. Judgment Day and LWO come to blow

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest won’t need to worry about disqualifications at WWE Backlash. The superstars will be looking to tear each other apart in the Street Fight. Another possible ending could see Priest get the win over Bunny.

This is where things could get heated as the Latino World Order and the Judgment Day engage in an all-out brawl after Priest tries to humiliate his opponent. The post-match brawl could take place in case either Bunny or Priest get the win this weekend.

What are your predictions for the Street Fight at WWE Backlash? Let us know in the comments!

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes