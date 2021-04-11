WrestleMania 37 Night One results: New Champions crowned; Bad Bunny steals the show

Vince McMahon came out before the start of Night One of WrestleMania 37 and thanked the fans for once again supporting the WWE Superstars live in the arena.

Bebe Rexha sang the national anthem and after a short promo, we were off backstage where Shane McMahon made fun of Braun Strowman in an interview and said that he had some surprises in store.

Bobby Lashley and MVP crashed the interview and took over before Drew McIntyre walked up and got in the champ's face before they were separated by officials.

The New Day and Big E gave a backstage interview together before Kevin Owens recalled his early days with Sami Zayn. Bianca Belair, Miz & Morrison, Braun, and Seth Rollins got interviews as well and it was clear that they were just stalling for the weather to clear in Tampa.

A big opening for WrestleMania 37!

Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan kicked off WrestleMania 37 after the storm cleared and welcomed the fans once again to WrestleMania before we headed for the first match of the night.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37

Lashley had the early advantage and sent Drew outside and into the barricades. The Scotsman hit a suplex and a neck breaker before Lashley got the Hurt Lock.

McIntyre broke out of the submission and hit the reverse Alabama Slam for a near fall. Lashley hit a spinebuster but McIntyre managed to get up and hit the Future Shock DDT and then two more.

Drew hit a huge dive on Lashley and MVP after sending the champ outside and tossed him back in before getting caught in the Hurt Lock at WrestleMania 37.

McIntyre still managed to get out and reverse the Spinebuster into the Kimura Lock. Lashley found the ropes and broke the hold before walking into the Glasgow Kiss.

