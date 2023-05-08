3 Possible endings to the WWE Night of Champions main event

WWE Night of Champions will emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on May 27. The premium live event will see the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion. WWE will likely start building the card for Night of Champions on the upcoming episode of RAW.

WWE Night of Champions was previously called King and Queen of the Ring. The company did a little bit of rebranding because they reportedly wanted to highlight Roman Reigns’ incredible achievement of completing 1000 days as the Universal Champion on May 27.

WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza

The Tribal Chief is among a plethora of superstars, including Intercontinental Champion Gunther and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, advertised for the upcoming premium live event. The EST successfully retained her title over IYO SKY at WWE Backlash.

Bianca, however, didn’t get the babyface reception she always does as the Puerto Rico crowd booed her throughout the match. Some fans pointed out on social media the reaction was similar to what John Cena got at ECW One Night Stand.

With that being said, let’s take a look at three possible endings to the main event of WWE Night of Champions. Before we move on, it should be noted that the company hasn’t officially announced the show’s main event. Therefore, this is only speculation.

#1. Solo Sikoa walks away from The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa has been a force to be reckoned with ever since he made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Enforcer was sent by the elders, but he answers to The Tribal Chief now. Having said that, WWE may have already planted seeds for the Street Champion’s solo run at Backlash.

Solo almost took out his brother Jey with a Samoan Spike during their six-man tag team match against the team of Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. Jimmy Uso was able to talk some sense into Solo after their win.

WWE Night of Champions seems to be the perfect place for Solo Sikoa to walk away from The Bloodline. The Enforcer has a tendency to do things his way. He could very well be the card WWE needs to turn Roman Reigns face, should the need arise.

#2. Brock Lesnar costs Cody Rhodes the World Heavyweight Title match

Brock Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash. The American Nightmare took multiple suplexes before he was able to shift the momentum in his favor for the win.

Lesnar could show up in the main event of Night of Champions to cost Cody, who is one of the 12 participants in the championship tournament, a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. This could then set up a rematch between the two men in the future, with Rhodes also keeping the door to challenging Reigns in the future open.

#3. Roman Reigns gets all the glory

Roman Reigns has been WWE’s franchise player for years now. The Tribal Chief has main evented seven WrestleMania shows. He’s also merely weeks away from holding the Universal Championship for 1000 days.

WWE Night of Champions could be the night when the head of The Bloodline finally gets a new title. And no, we aren’t talking about the World Heavyweight Champion, but a newer version of the Universal Championship. Though a major loophole might put the newly-minted belt around his waist as well.

What are your predictions for the WWE Night of Champions main event? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes