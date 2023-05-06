SmackDown star could be the only one to turn Roman Reigns face

Roman Reigns has been reigning supreme over SmackDown for nearly three years now. His status, however, hasn’t prevented cracks from appearing in The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief is losing his patience with The Usos. But are The Usos the only problem Reigns has to deal with?

Roman Reigns’ reign with the title could very well be in jeopardy because of Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has the tendency to do things his own way. Sikoa could even leave the Usos hanging in their six-man tag team match against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash.

Solo’s actions could force Roman Reigns to take matters into his own hand, even leading to a face turn in the future. The Tribal Chief has been playing a heel ever since he made his shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020.

While many fans predict Jey Uso to cause problems for Reigns, there is still some buzz on the internet regarding the possibility of a collision between The Bloodline leader and his Enforcer. WWE reportedly have tremendous faith in Solo and see him as a big star.

Solo betraying Reigns appears to be the most logical booking decision. Reigns is currently on his scheduled break from WWE SmackDown. He is advertised for next week’s SmackDown at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN.

Roman Reigns could have new problems on SmackDown after WWE Draft 2023

The Bloodline wasn’t the only group to be drafted to SmackDown as part of the draft. The O.C. became exclusive to the blue brand as well. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin appeared on the show tonight for The Good Brothers’ match against The Viking Raiders.

#SmackDown HOW IS THE ROOF STILL ATTACHED? This crowd is AMPED UP!The O.C. is looking to prove their place on the blue brand against The #VikingRaiders tonight! HOW IS THE ROOF STILL ATTACHED? This crowd is AMPED UP! 🔥👏The O.C. is looking to prove their place on the blue brand against The #VikingRaiders tonight! #SmackDown https://t.co/2Yx76PzRmf

The Phenomenal One teased a potential showdown with Roman Reigns during the match. The two superstars haven’t crossed paths in years. Their last one-on-one meeting transpired at WWE Extreme Rules in 2016.

It remains to be seen if the Phenomenal One and The Head of the Table will meet again.

