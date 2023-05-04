Huge twist with The Bloodline, popular stable collapses - 5 betrayals that could happen at WWE Backlash 2023

WWE is holding its first premium live event after WrestleMania 39 this weekend, with Backlash 2023 expected to provide fans with the utmost entertainment. The show will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, so the crowd will definitely be up for it.

They could lay witness to some massive surprises and maybe even a betrayal or two. WWE has teased multiple such situations across RAW and SmackDown, so it will be interesting to see if any tension leads to a stunning break-up of a partnership or a faction.

Let's look at five betrayals that could happen this Saturday at Backlash 2023.

#5. Kevin Owens' frustrations with Matt Riddle may finally boil over

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs Kevin is one of the best on the mic, but the look he gives Sami here may be more eloquent than any promo he's ever done. Kevin is one of the best on the mic, but the look he gives Sami here may be more eloquent than any promo he's ever done. https://t.co/Tt9JY7gHW9

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will team up with Matt Riddle to take on The Bloodline at Backlash 2023. However, the dynamic of the babyface team is a bit odd. While Zayn is friendly with The Original Bro, Owens has been annoyed by his backstage behavior.

The former Universal Champion couldn't hide his frustration at having to put up with Riddle, which is why things could take a turn for the worse on Saturday. KO might finally be fed up with Matt Riddle's habits, causing him to attack the ex-UFC fighter and walk out on his team.

This would, of course, spark visible tension between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, the better option for WWE would be further cracks forming among The Bloodline. More on that below.

#4. MVP could turn on Omos if he loses to Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash 2023

Omos has lost several big matches.

Omos is set to face Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023. While WWE didn't have a good reason to book the match, the company may have a plan going out of it. The Visionary is expected to win on Saturday en route to a World Heavyweight Championship victory.

After the match, MVP can berate The Nigerian Giant and cut ties with him. Omos has lost every big premium live event match he has been a part of recently, with his bout against Rollins possibly getting added to the list. Backlash 2023 could be where MVP gets sick of his "stagnation."

The former United States Champion should then focus on reuniting The Hurt Business. Meanwhile, seeing Omos as a babyface would be an intriguing prospect.

#3. Bayley might betray Iyo Sky during or after her WWE RAW Women's Title match

🎵 Joshi Jamz 🎵 @GloriousRoyals @slate_s42 This absolutely SHOULD happen! Iyo Sky and Bayley feud over Iyo being "ungrateful" after Bayley got her a spot on the main roster with a long tag team titles reign. @slate_s42 This absolutely SHOULD happen! Iyo Sky and Bayley feud over Iyo being "ungrateful" after Bayley got her a spot on the main roster with a long tag team titles reign. https://t.co/UdxlVGrk2g

Iyo Sky will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Backlash 2023. While she is unlikely to win, WWE has teased a significant development at the end of this match.

Bayley has been acting strangely in recent weeks, possibly owing to jealousy that Sky is challenging for the RAW Women's Title. This could lead to The Role Model attacking her on Saturday. While she can interfere to cost Iyo, Bayley is likelier to strike after Belair wins the match.

This would rip Damage CTRL wide apart, with Dakota Kai forced to choose between her closest friends. Alternatively, Bayley can attack Iyo Sky after she wins the title if WWE does the unthinkable and ends Bianca Belair's reign.

#2. Solo Sikoa attacks The Usos after they lose at WWE Backlash 2023

🦋 𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓲𝓮 🦋 @ForeverlyJay Jey stress face with Solo serious look and Jimmy eyes They got me weakJey stress face with Solo serious look and Jimmy eyes They got me weak 😭💀 Jey stress face with Solo serious look and Jimmy eyes https://t.co/0KGMFs78Ti

We mentioned Kevin Owens potentially betraying Matt Riddle earlier, but what if the babyface trio defeats The Bloodline at Backlash 2023?

Things could get nasty following the weeks of tension between The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns has recently favored The Enforcer while growing impatient at Jimmy and Jey. The Tribal Chief may order Sikoa to teach his real-life brothers a lesson if they fail to win yet another big match.

Backlash 2023 could be a huge turning point for The Bloodline, with WWE potentially drawing an official line between its members. No matter how much it has been teased, the prospect of Solo Sikoa attacking The Usos will always be shocking.

#1. Jey Uso can take matters into his own hands and leave The Bloodline for good

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin #WWERaw Jey Uso is mad at Solo for not being ringside for Jimmy's match ohhhhhh boy Jey Uso is mad at Solo for not being ringside for Jimmy's match ohhhhhh boy 😬 #WWERaw https://t.co/IEP08XmyQ0

While Solo Sikoa is primed to attack his real-life brothers at Backlash 2023, Jey Uso could be proactive and fire the first shot. The entire Bloodline story has revolved around him, including the last few weeks of drama.

Sami Zayn has repeatedly told Jey he needs to cut ties with the group, while he has actively called out Sikoa recently. This, along with the realization that The Enforcer is ready to spike him and Jimmy, could lead to a stunning babyface turn.

WWE fans would be excited to see Main Event Jey Uso return, with his twin brother eventually joining his side. This is one way to go about it without the standard heel betrayal formula that has been used frequently.

Backlash 2023 might prove to be an essential first step on Jey Uso's journey to SummerSlam, where he can challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes