Not all is good with Jey Uso and The Bloodline. Paul Heyman has thrown subtle hints all around about how Roman Reigns is completely unhappy with The Usos, and Solo Sikoa has been the one that he has relied on. After this week's episode of RAW, Jey was unhappy with one of his Bloodline brothers, Solo Sikoa.

On the latest episode of RAW, Jimmy Uso was booked against Matt Riddle and Jey Uso was at ringside. Jey was kicked out after Kevin Owens used an Eddie Guerrero-esque tactic to make sure the referee ejected Jey from ringside. As a result, Riddle convincingly picked up a win against Jimmy Uso.

Jey went backstage and asked why Solo Sikoa wasn't out there helping as he usually did, teasing dissent with him.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin #WWERaw Jey Uso is mad at Solo for not being ringside for Jimmy's match ohhhhhh boy Jey Uso is mad at Solo for not being ringside for Jimmy's match ohhhhhh boy 😬 #WWERaw https://t.co/IEP08XmyQ0

Paul Heyman explained that Solo Sikoa's main event match against Seth Rollins was the reason he didn't show up, and even took him away while Jey was left alone in the room.

Dissent continues to be teased within The Bloodline.

One of the marquee matches for Backlash 2023 will see The Usos and Solo Sikoa face Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle.

