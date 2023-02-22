"SummerSlam" - Fans excited as WWE star teases challenging Roman Reigns 29 months after their last match

Roman Reigns' record-breaking run with the Universal Championship has left WWE fans in awe. The Tribal Chief took his in-ring and character work to the next level in 2020, beginning with his epic feud with Jey Uso at the start of his title reign.

This is why WWE fans have been left excited following the current Tag Team Champion's latest Instagram story. Jey went face-to-face with Reigns and refused to attack Sami Zayn during the main event of Elimination Chamber, leading to The Head of the Table shoving him in the face.

Jey Uso teased challenging Roman Reigns again as he wrote, "One Mo Again.." in his story. Check out a screengrab of it below:

Several Twitter users responded excitedly, hoping to finally see the two cousins face off for the third time. Their two matches in 2020 laid the foundation for the entire Bloodline story, with Reigns using desperate tactics to defeat his cousin and make him fall in line.

With The Tribal Chief occupied for WrestleMania 39, WWE fans think Main Event Jey Uso could make a return following his exit from his family group. They believe he and Roman Reigns will face off at SummerSlam 2023:

It remains to be seen what happens next with Jey Uso after Sami Zayn accidentally speared him at Elimination Chamber. He did not appear on the episode of RAW after the premium live event.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will be the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39

While the headline match of the event has been confirmed, WWE can take The Bloodline's story in many different directions as WrestleMania approaches. There is a lot of uncertainty beyond Roman Reigns' world title defense against Cody Rhodes.

This week's episode of RAW featured a promo between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, with the latter refusing to forgive the former Bloodline member. KO even told Zayn to ask for Jey Uso's help against the group.

The likely plan will see the two real-life best friends reunite ahead of WrestleMania, as they take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Jey's role remains unclear. While he could betray Zayn and become a heel again, there is clearly interest in a full-blown solo run opposite The Tribal Chief.

