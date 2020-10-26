WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Ranking and grading every match at the PPV

WWE has just put on yet another great pay-per-view inside the ThunderDome, marking its incredible consistency in recent times. Hell in a Cell was a success thanks to, quite predictably, the three titular matches. All of them were unique in their own way and told different stories. And all of them delivered wonderfully, lasting around half an hour each.

The rest of the card was mostly filler, but that can be forgiven for the supreme job done with the Hell in a Cell matches. They featured a perfect combination of brutality, emotion, and unpredictability. This was a fine revival for the satanic structure, following the debacle of last year's main event.

Every Hell in a Cell match delivered at the pay-per-view

WWE has truly nailed the formula for their pay-per-views, ensuring that they don't last too long while guaranteeing an entertaining show. Hell in a Cell is another one to add to the list, with the three Cell bouts carrying the event. There were a couple of stunning title changes as well, shaking things up in WWE quite a bit.

Here are all six matches at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#6 Bobby Lashley vs. Slapjack (United States Championship)

WWE's booking of RETRIBUTION since the reveal of Mustafa Ali as their leader has been pretty terrible. Their feud with The Hurt Business hasn't gone to plan so far, with Hell in a Cell not doing the rebellious group any favors. Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against the least threatening member of RETRIBUTION, Slapjack.

The match was short and unnecessary, with the former Shane Thorne not posing any real threat to Lashley. This was another piece of filler between two intense Hell in a Cell matches. The Dominator picked up the victory with the Hurt Lock before RETRIBUTION immediately stormed the ring to attack him.

However, Lashley was able to fight them off until the rest of The Hurt Business came to his aid. Things are not looking good for Mustafa Ali and his masked followers and hopefully, WWE is able to turn their fortunes around.

Grade: C-