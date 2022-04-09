3 Possible Feuds for Cody Rhodes on RAW

The wrestling world got set ablaze since The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 for a match against Seth Rollins.

The moment was cathartic for the wrestler formerly (and rather infamously) known as Stardust in WWE before his release in 2016. The release came as a blessing in disguise. He used this opportunity to become an integral part of starting AEW, which now stands as a direct competition to WWE.

The ball is in WWE's court to make the most out of Cody Rhodes' immense stature and popularity among fans.

On RAW after WrestleMania on April 4, the opening segment ended with Rollins shaking Cody's hand. Given the credibility and aura surrounding Cody at the moment, his opponents need to maintain that. With this context, let's take a look at some possible opponents for The American Nightmare:

3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens faced Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Kevin Owens has been a part of the main event scene for a long time, even more so since he extended his WWE contract in January 2022.

Kevin's current standing in WWE is evident as Stone Cold Steve Austin made his in-ring return after 19 years against The Prizefighter.

Owens always presents himself as a reliable competitor for any main-event level superstar with incredible in-ring and promo skills.

The possibility of this feud was further substantiated as Cody Rhodes squared off against Kevin Owens in a dark match following RAW. In terms of storyline, a possible narrative could be Cody Rhodes stealing Kevin Owens' thunder during the Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

2. Finn Bálor

The reigning United States Champion, Finn Bálor.

Despite becoming the United States Champion a few weeks before WrestleMania, Bálor couldn't find a place in the two nights of The Grandest Stage of Them All. It was a severe blow to both the superstar and the credibility of the championship.

Given the character work of Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare, the US title seems perfect for him to ease into the WWE landscape.

At the same time, a feud with a red-hot babyface like Cody for the US title could be a major opportunity for a character refresh of Finn Bálor. It may be the best opportunity to turn Bálor heel.

Furthermore, Bálor and Rhodes have been a part of an important piece of wrestling history: The Bullet Club. It may add to the narrative and storyline between the two, making their weekly promos must-see TV.

1. The Miz

The Miz: A dependable heel and a long-time real-life friend of Cody Rhodes.

For someone looking to ease back into the WWE Universe, no other superstar presents himself as a safer choice than the two-time WWE Champion, The Miz.

With his incredible mic skills, character work as a heel, and ever-improving in-ring skillsets, The Miz has managed to stay relevant despite the odds stacked against him.

More importantly, The Miz and Cody Rhodes are real-life friends. Thus, this can be a major factor in their narrative and subsequent promos. Adding more drama to the mix, this even opens the door for the involvement of Brandi Rhodes (Cody Rhodes' wife) and Maryse (The Miz's wife) in the feud.

Considering the TV-friendly narrative of RAW, this serves as the perfect narrative for WWE and a good way to build Cody Rhodes for a future main-event role.

There are plenty of options for WWE. However, it remains to be seen how WWE handles Cody Rhodes. Later down the road, would he be pitched as the main event superstar, perhaps parallel to the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Abhinav Singh