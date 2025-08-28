3 Possible outcomes of Seth Rollins’ WWE World Heavyweight Title Match at Clash in Paris

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris in a Fatal-Four Way match. The Architect will face CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in the title defense, as punishment by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce for faking his knee injury.While the two-time Money in the Bank winner pulled off the Ruse of the Century at the 2025 SummerSlam, here are three possible outcomes for the World Heavyweight Championship match.#3. Seth Rollins could retain his World Heavyweight ChampionshipThis will be Seth Rollins’ first title defense since his Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Visionary claimed the World Heavyweight Championship from his sworn enemy right after he defeated Gunther in a grueling match to win the title. The Architect secured his second MITB cash-in dramatically, faking an injury to his right knee during a match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. Entering MetLife Stadium on crutches, Seth Rollins maintained the act before dropping it at the last moment and pulling the trigger on Punk.This caused a big stir in the WWE Universe. The theatrics used show that the Stamford-based promotion may not be dethroning The Visionary anytime soon. Moreover, he needs the World Heavyweight Championship to keep his control over RAW and keep it away from CM Punk. Triple H would most likely let the champ retain and flesh out a big feud for him with Punk.#2. CM Punk could reclaim the World Heavyweight ChampionshipCM Punk has been aiming to win a world title in WWE since returning to the company at the 2023 Survivor Series after a nine-year absence. Fans were very happy to see The Straight Edge Superstar defeat Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship after a long and tough match.The crowd in New Jersey shared an emotional moment with the 46-year-old, and support for Punk has increased following his WHC win. Therefore, The Second City Saint could win the title again and leave Paris as the new World Heavyweight Champion. WWE could still keep Punk’s rivalry with Seth Rollins protected by making him pin either LA Knight or Jey Uso to emerge victorious.#1. Roman Reigns could help Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight ChampionshipJey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41. However, Mr. Yeet’s title reign ended very quickly, dropping the title back to The Ring General on the RAW episode after Money in the Bank. The Austrian had warned The Yeet Master that he would lose to him if he kept getting entangled in the matters of his friends, a prophecy that came true.This week’s episode of the Monday Night Show saw Jey Uso dropping the goody-two-shoes persona and attacking LA Knight and CM Punk. The Uce was trying to stop a scuffle between the two, but ended up catching some stray shots, which caused him to retaliate in anger. Notably, Jey had a backstage conversation with Roman Reigns prior to this.The Yeet Master was confused about who to trust and help, and the OTC advised him to just think about himself. This was a direct cause that made the 2025 Royal Rumble winner lose his cool against Punk and Knight.Reigns also acknowledged that he had received a lot of help from him, and thus, the OG Bloodline leader could help his cousin at Clash in Paris to win the World Heavyweight Championship once again. This way, he would be able to get back at both Seth Rollins and CM Punk as well. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead at Clash in Paris.