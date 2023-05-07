3 possible reasons why IYO SKY lost to Bianca Belair

IYO SKY took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Backlash 2023. The San Juan crowd was firmly behind the Genius of the Sky as she showed her incredible athleticism against the E.S.T. of WWE.

Despite her best efforts, IYO SKY failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Backlash. IYO failed to hit a moonsault on Bianca. The champion took advantage of the moment to plant the challenger with a K.O.D. for the win.

For those unaware, IYO had earned her shot by winning a triple threat match against Michin and Piper Niven on the April 10, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. With that being said, let’s take a look at three possible reasons as to why Triple H didn’t put the title on IYO SKY at WWE Backlash.

#1. IYO SKY can have a rematch in the future

IYO SKY may have lost to Bianca Belair but that doesn’t mean she can’t get a title shot in the future. WWE could set up a rematch between the two superstars on a future weekly episodic show of SmackDown or even a premium live event.

With both Bianca and IYO now exclusive to SmackDown, the Genius of the Sky can always have a rematch against the E.S.T for the title. She could even capture the women’s title and end the E.S.T’s historic reign in the process.

#2. Win Women’s Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank will return to London in July. The Premium Live Event will emanate from the historic O2 Arena. This year’s Money in the Bank is likely to feature two ladder matches as always. IYO SKY could pick up the briefcase in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Genius of the Sky could then be in a position to challenge for either the SmackDown or the RAW Women’s Championship. In the meantime, WWE could find another opponent for Bianca Belair to fight for the title on SmackDown.

#3. Feud against Bayley

WWE had apparently teased a Damage CTRL implosion on the May 1, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The group confronted Bianca Belair that night in a backstage segment. The E.S.T said she knew about IYO’s potential but was afraid she was being held back by Bayley.

The group inadvertently costed the challenger her match against Bianca tonight at WWE Backlash. The referee saw Bayley’s attempts at holding Bianca’s braid. A distracted IYO then tried a moonsault but failed to connect, giving the champion an opportunity to grab the win.

IYO could use the spot as an excuse to start a feud with Bayley, leading to a face turn for either of them in the future.

Why do you think IYO SKY lost to Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash?

