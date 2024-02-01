3 possible replacements for CM Punk at Elimination Chamber 2024

CM Punk faced a significant curveball on his Road to Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 40.

Punk suffered an untimely triceps injury that has nullified his chances of competing at The Show of Shows. Although he failed to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, The Best in the World was expected to collide with Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania: Night One. He was also advertised for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth on February 24.

Punk was one of Elimination Chamber's biggest attractions, but with him out of the mix, WWE lacks some star power for the PLE in Perth. Fortunately, the company has several possible replacements for CM Punk.

#3. Roman Reigns could show up in Perth to defend his Undisputed Unified WWE Universal Title

As of early January, Roman Reigns was not advertised for Perth. The Tribal Chief recently successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble 2024. Considering his limited availability, this was possibly his final defense before 'Mania.

However, the landscape in WWE has changed dramatically in the last two weeks. Seth "Freakin" Rollins suffered a knee injury, which has put him out of action for the time being, and at the Rumble, CM Punk entered the list of injured Superstars.

The company lost two major draws in quick succession, and this is where The Tribal Chief can enter to fill the massive void. Reigns has been built as a massive superstar, and the top champion is certainly a huge draw for casual fans.

As for Reigns' potential opponent, there is a jam-packed roster filled with hungry challengers. However, one particular global icon could show up at the Elimination Chamber to face The Tribal Chief.

#2. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns may occur at the Elimination Chamber

After The Rock showed up at WWE RAW: Day 1 and referenced "The Head of The Table," the internet went into a frenzy with speculation that he would soon collide with Roman Reigns.

Considering that Cody Rhodes is planning to face Reigns at 'Mania, fans speculated that Rock vs. Reigns would happen in Perth. However, Dave Meltzer quickly ended those rumors when he noted that The Tribal Chief wasn't advertised for the PLE.

Fans should not be disheartened by the report, however. This is WWE, and plans can change minutes before the show. Therefore, albeit with a pinch of salt, the circulating speculation of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber may finally come to fruition.

If the colossal dream encounter happens, it would generate immeasurable interest and could easily compensate for Punk's injury because The People's Champion is considered WWE's greatest and most valuable export.

#1. Triple H reintroduces the WWE Universe to Stephanie McMahon

In January 2023, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her executive role in WWE as her father returned to the board. 12 months later, Vincent Kennedy McMahon was handed his resignation, and Endeavor is currently running without a McMahon.

Speculation is running rampant that Stephanie may be on her way back to WWE. If this is true, Elimination Chamber would be a nice way to re-introduce The Billion Dollar Princess into the spotlight.

Triple H could come out to make the announcement, possibly with an on-screen role for his wife. This could lead to the reformation of The Authority as a fan-favorite managerial couple.

Unfortunately, considering the controversy surrounding The McMahon family, this could be a risky and counter-productive move.

