3 Possible replacements for Cody Rhodes if he is forced to miss WWE Night of Champions

Cody Rhodes was beaten to the inch of his life just days before WWE Night of Champions. Brock Lesnar attacked the American Nightmare in the moments leading up to RAW this past Monday. The Beast crushed his rival’s arm with a metal object. A defiant Cody showed up to confront Lesnar during the show, only to get his arm snapped by the Kimura Lock.

Fans who waited for the show to end witnessed a surprising interaction between Cody Rhodes and Triple H. WWE’s Chief Content Officer was called in by Adam Pearce to talk some sense into Cody. The American Nightmare got all fired up during his exchange with Hunter. Triple H said he never questioned Cody’s toughness.

Cody told him he’d bring the fight to Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions. Knowing Cody won’t budge, Hunter patted him and left him alone in the locker room. As of this writing, the match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is still on for the May 27 premium live event. However, fans should always expect a swerve knowing that WWE likes to pull off surprises at the last minute.

One possible surprise could be Triple H removing Cody from the match against Lesnar over the American Nightmare’s refusal to seek medical treatment.

With that in mind, let’s look at three possible replacements for Cody Rhodes if he’s forced to miss WWE Night of Champions.

#1. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre have a history with each other.

Drew McIntyre hasn’t been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 39. The Scottish Warrior is reportedly awaiting medical clearance to make his much-anticipated return. McIntyre could act as Cody’s replacement if the American Nightmare doesn’t get the medical clearance. Another possible booking direction could see him appear as GUNTHER's next challenger.

The former WWE Champion has a history with both Cody Rhodes and Lesnar. McIntyre once won the RAW Tag Team Championship with the American Nightmare.

On the other hand, his interaction with Lesnar was less than cordial as the two fought for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36, where he defeated The Beast to win the title.

#2. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has the opportunity of a lifetime at WWE Night of Champions. The free agent will take on GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Ali is another possible replacement for Cody Rhodes to take on Brock Lesnar. Fans who watched RAW this past Monday know how Lesnar interrupted Mustafa Ali’s backstage interview with Byron Saxton.

Lesnar was also responsible for taking away Ali’s career-defining moment at Money in the Bank 2019. A possible booking direction could see Ali losing to Brock Lesnar in an impromptu squash match, only to dethrone the Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming premium live event this Saturday.

#3. Randy Orton

Fans got worried when Randy Orton’s father, Bob Orton Jr., said doctors had advised his son against making an in-ring comeback. The Viper hasn’t competed in the ring since the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Night of Champions could see the return of Randy Orton. The 14-time world champion could show up to replace his former protégé Cody Rhodes in the match against Brock Lesnar. The Viper and the Beast are no strangers to each. Their last meeting took place at SummerSlam 2016.

