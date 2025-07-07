3 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

The WWE Universe is excited and thrilled for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. Last week, Seth Rollins' faction stormed out of the ring after Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Penta allied against them.

On the Monday night show this week, all six stars are set to compete in singles matches. The Visionary will take on Penta, and Zayn will go up against Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed will lock horns with Jey.

In this article, we will discuss three potential endings to the red show this week.

#3. Seth Rollins' faction stands tall to close the show?

The babyface team forced Seth Rollins' faction to retreat on last week's show. With three matches already official for The Visionary's team, there are chances that one of them may headline the show.

The final bout of the show can be Seth Rollins vs. Penta or Jey vs. Bronson Reed. If it happens, RAW this week may end with The Revolutionary's group standing tall against the babyfaces. This will give momentum to Rollins ahead of his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Moreover, it will help the heel faction assert its dominance.

#2. WWE might end RAW by hyping Evolution 2025

The women's premium live event is set to take place on July 13, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Women's World Champion IYO SKY will defend her title against Rhea Ripley at Evolution.

A battle royal is also official, with the winner getting a world title shot at Clash in Paris. This week's edition of the red show is the final installment of the program before Evolution. Hence, WWE may end the show by hyping the premium live event.

The company can promote the event either by having a brawl between SKY and Ripley or by a multi-woman fight between the participants of the battle royal. Otherwise, a physical altercation between Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley will also be a great way to conclude the show.

#1. Goldberg or Gunther sends a final message before SNME

Gunther and Goldberg's match is not only about the World Heavyweight Championship, but it will also be the final match of the Hall of Famer's career. Though the veteran is not announced for the RAW before SNME, the show may end with his unexpected appearance.

Da Man may send a final message to The Ring General before their showdown. Otherwise, the champion may issue another warning to the legend. So, these could be three potential endings to the red show before Evolution and SNME.

