3 potential endings to WWE RAW this week

WWE Monday Night RAW will be live tonight from Dallas, Texas. It's going to be an exciting night as Roman Reigns will kick off the show. The Tribal Chief returned to WWE last week, after a one-month hiatus. He was written off from TV after being seriously injured by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris PLE.Reigns' return was imminent as he was advertised for the Crown Jewel PLE on October 11, 2025. He returned with a steel chair and took out The Brons. He also had a word with Jey Uso, on which he might speak tonight also. Similarly, CM Punk is also expected in the house tonight, after Wrestlepalooza. He could be accompanied by his wife, AJ Lee.On that note, in this listicle, we will discuss three potential endings to WWE RAW tonight.#3 CM Punk and AJ Lee return CM Punk and AJ Lee can return in the main event of RAW tonight. This won't be just a one-off appearance, but it could be a buildup for a potential match at WWE Crown Jewel PLE. AJ Lee is expected to challenge Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental title at the grand event.So, the Black Widow can come out with CM Punk, interrupting Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' promo, and challenge her for the match. The four of them might once again get into a confrontation before Adam Pearce himself comes out and makes the match official at Crown Jewel.#2 Roman Reigns ends up beating The BronsSince Roman Reigns will kick off the show, he can end up squaring off against Bronson Reed once again in the main event. The match can end with The Usos coming out to help Reigns, and the OTC1 beating up both members of The Vision. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Pearce can then come out and announce Roman Reigns' match against Bron Breakker at Crown Jewel PLE. Since the Tribal Chief is expected to compete at the mega event in Australia, most probably, he will square off against The Badass. The two haven't competed against each other in a singles match ever, and therefore, this match could be made official by Pearce tonight.#1 The Usos split on RAWThe main event of Monday Night RAW can also witness the split of The Usos. Things haven't been going well between Jey and Jimmy Uso for the past few weeks. One of the reasons why there is discomfort between them is Jey Uso's growing obstinate nature. He is not willing to work alongside Jimmy Uso as a tag team player and instead is more focused on his singles run.Even though they successfully won against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW last week, Jimmy wasn't pleased with Jey's private conversation with Roman Reigns. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJey has also been openly revolting against Jimmy Uso and is even exhibiting heel traits. Therefore, on tonight's episode of RAW, The Usos can also split, with Jey walking away, out of frustration.