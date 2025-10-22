3 Potential new partners for Jimmy Uso in WWE if he leaves Jey Uso's side

The tensions between The Usos continue to rise on WWE RAW. During the latest episode, Jey Uso betrayed Jimmy and eliminated him from a Battle Royal match to determine the contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.Jimmy looked upset after the elimination and unhappy with the actions of the YEET Master. These increasing tensions could also hint at their breakup in the near future.In this article, we will be looking at three potential new partners for Big Jim in WWE in case he leaves his twin's side.#3. Jimmy Uso might join The VisionWWE @WWELINKJey... fr? 🤦Jimmy Uso was visibly upset with Jey Uso eliminating him from the match. As a consequence, Big Jim might decide to turn heel and join forces with The Vision. Currently, the RAW group incorporates Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.The inclusion of Jimmy in the faction will be a great twist to witness, especially after the most recent eviction of Seth Rollins from the alliance. With the Vision on his side, Jimmy can finally take revenge against Jey for his actions and poor behavior towards him.#2. Solo Sikoa and the MFTSolo Sikoa and the MFT are part of the SmackDown brand, but with the escalating heat between The Usos, Solo might arrive on WWE RAW to extend an offer to Jimmy Uso. Previously, the former United States Champion once expressed his desire to have Big Jim on his side, but Jimmy refused to join them.After seeing the YEET Master's drastic change, the Samoan star might finally decide to join Solo Sikoa and his Family Tree. This will give Jimmy some backup in case Roman Reigns and Jey try to overpower Big Jim in the near future.#1. CM Punk and Jimmy Uso's new alliance on WWE RAW?CM Punk is set to face Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on the line. If Jimmy Uso decides to help the Second City Saint win the world title, a new alliance between Punk and Jimmy might begin on Monday Night RAW.The Voice of the Voiceless already has considerable heat towards the YEET Master and Roman Reigns. If Jimmy and Punk join forces, they can tackle the OG Bloodline, especially with Reigns' growing influence on the former WWE World Champion. Additionally, LA Knight might join them too in the battle if required.