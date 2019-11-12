3 Potential Reasons why Seth Rollins isn't turning heel at the moment

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2019, 12:53 IST

Seth Rollins and Triple H

After a low-key SmackDown and RAW this week, WWE announced that those classic five-on-five inter-brand Elimination Matches will indeed take place at Survivor Series. For Team RAW, Seth Rollins has been made the captain, and he would team up with Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Ricochet.

The Beastslayer hasn't had a great time over the past couple of weeks. Quite recently, he was defeated and brutalized by The Fiend at Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere match, which resulted in him losing the Universal Championship.

Since then, WWE has been teasing a heel turn for The Architect but nothing has materialized yet. He did face Adam Cole for the NXT Championship last week on RAW, but he was attacked by The Undisputed Era during the match. His future is currently hanging in the balance, as we head towards Survivor Series.

Furthermore, Triple H gave him a chance to join NXT but after this week's RAW, it seems like The Beastslayer will not move to the Black and Gold brand after all. Hence, in this piece, we are going to take a look at the three reasons why Seth Rollins isn't turning heel at the moment:

#3 Because he is still the top face on RAW

The lack of proper faces on the WWE RAW roster is evident from the fact that both the United States Champion and the Universal Champion are heels. Furthermore, there aren't many credible babyface challengers available for them at the moment.

Of all the names you may hear of on the Red brand's roster, Seth Rollins is by far the biggest face and that may be the possible reason why WWE is hesitating to turn him completely heel. At the end of the day, Vince McMahon would want to strike a balance with regard to the heels and faces on the Red brand and that is why Randy Orton might have turned face on this week's RAW. But the fact remains that Rollins is still the only credible face on RAW.

