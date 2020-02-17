3 potential returns which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (17 February 2020)

Could Edge return on the upcoming episode of Raw?

The previous episode of WWE Raw received mixed to positive reviews from fans. The show had its moments, however, the absence of WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar made the show a bit bland.

While Samoa Joe's return and Matt Hardy confronting The Viper were a few talking points of the show, Shayna Baszler's ruthless and vicious attack on Raw's Women Champion was easily the highlight of the show.

Barring a few segments, it was a good show, and WWE would like to continue with the same momentum when Raw emanates from Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, this week.

Given the recent turn of events as well as the WWE rumor mill, a few superstars are expected to make their returns on the upcoming episode of Raw. While this would not only help WWE in building up the existing feuds for the future, it would also add an element of surprise to the show.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 potential returns that could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 Edge

Matt Hardy will face Randy Orton in a 'No Holds Barred' match this Monday night.

On the last episode of Raw, Matt Hardy confronted The Viper, Randy Orton. However, it did not end too well for him as he was laid out by a vicious RKO followed by multiple chair shots.

Nonetheless, WWE later went on to announce that Orton and Hardy will face each other in a 'No Holds Barred' match on the upcoming episode of Raw.

While a clean win for Matt Hardy seems a distant possibility, The Viper annihilating Hardy for two weeks in a row also does not seem likely. However, creative could throw 'The Rated-R Superstar' Edge in the mix to spice things up.

WWE could have Edge show up this Monday night to help Hardy secure a win over 'The Legend Killer'. This would then set up the ongoing feud between Edge and Orton beautifully for the following weeks.

#2 The Big Show

The Giant is rumored to return this Monday Night on Raw

Rumor has it that Big Show is expected to return on the upcoming episode of Raw.

WWE has already announced Seth Rollins' 'Sermon' for the upcoming episode of Raw. However, there is no denying the fact that this would turn south sooner than later.

Expect the babyface team of Kevin Ownes, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders to get involved in this. However, WWE could have the heels overpower the babyfaces only for Big Show to show up.

It will be interesting to see whether creative chooses to portray him as a heel once again.

#1 Brock Lesnar

Expect Lesnar to return on the upcoming episode of Raw

After annihilating Ricochet two weeks ago on Raw, Brock Lesnar has been off WWE TV. However, expect 'The Beast Incarnate' to return on the upcoming episode of Raw.

In case you did not know, Ricochet won the Fatal Four-Way matchup to become the number 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship. He earned a shot at Lesnar's WWE Championship at this month's Super ShowDown PPV.

Given the event is just 10 days away, expect WWE to bring back Lesnar to build up his feud against Ricochet for February 27.