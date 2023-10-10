3 Potential stipulations for Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Seth Rollins' next scheduled title defense will take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Visionary will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at the event.

Hot off of a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane, McIntyre challenged Rollins on RAW. The Champ happily accepted the offer from The Scottish Warrior, relishing that he wasn't brutally attacked like most weeks.

While the title was just on the line in a specialty match, WWE could opt for another stipulation for the upcoming title bout. The company likes to stack the cards in Saudi Arabia with huge names, specialty matches, or both.

The following three stipulations could be booked for the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and McIntyre.

#3 A steel cage could keep the action in the ring

Many huge showdowns have taken place inside the unforgiving steel cage.

One big problem for Rollins as the champion has been constant interference from people like Judgment Day. The group claims to run RAW and has the Money in the Bank case in its ranks.

The best chance to cash-in is when the champion is vulnerable. Since Damian Priest attacked Rollins after McIntyre's challenge, a steel cage contest could, in theory, keep the Judgment Day from interfering.

That isn't to say someone couldn't climb the structure or cut the chains, locking the door. McIntyre and Rollins will want no distractions or interference at Crown Jewel, so a steel cage match should protect them.

#2 An Iron Man match would be a unique attraction for Crown Jewel

The next two possible stipulations will be doable if WWE Crown Jewel's card is smaller. Fastlane had five matches, including three tag team bouts. An excellent way to build off that card would be to have a huge variety of offerings at Crown Jewel.

The matches will be longer if WWE opts for another small card for Crown Jewel. Iron Man matches are usually 60 minutes, but a 30-minute time limit can be utilized.

Rollins is known as the workhorse Champion of WWE, and that could be put on the line in an Iron Man match.

Those bouts are also the best when both competitors are in-ring technicians. McIntyre is a well-rounded star who needs a signature win in a title match. A victory over Rollins in an Iron Man contest would achieve that goal.

#1 A Two-out-of-Three Falls match would showcase both performers

While the feud could just be starting between Rollins and McIntyre, WWE could announce a special stipulation for the show. It will build interest for the bout and provide a spectacle for the international event.

Bigger stakes make big matches even more critical, and The Architect and The Scottish Warrior are two of the top stars in WWE. If a huge match isn't on a big show like WrestleMania or SummerSlam, it can still be enhanced with a stipulation like a Two-out-of-Three Falls showdown.

These matches aren't used often in WWE, but the creative team usually busts them out once or twice a year. To prove who is the better man, McIntyre and Rollins could battle to become the first star to win two falls.