3 potential SummerSlam matches that were teased at Raw Reunion

Triple H

WWE's RAW Reunion show was quite a hit going by the reaction of fans on social media as well as the WWE Universe at the venue. This was much-needed considering WWE's recent decline in viewership and ratings.

With SummerSlam just a few weeks away, WWE needed to build up steam ahead of the big PPV, and went a step in the right direction with this week's show.

While there weren't too many matches or feuds that helped build SummerSlam at the RAW Reunion show, WWE did tease a few potential matches. Let's take a look at 3 potential SummerSlam matches that were teased at Raw Reunion:

#1. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Samoa Joe disparaged the WWE legends who were there at the RAW Reunion show only to be interrupted by The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, and after the two traded barbs, they attacked each other.

Reigns challenged Joe to a match right then and there, and although Joe was hesitant at first, he accepted the challenge. Reigns, though, won the match after landing a spear.

This is a feud that could develop over the next two-three weeks, and we could possibly see a match between the two at SummerSlam. Both Superstars have Samoan heritage, which was alluded to by Reigns this week on RAW, which could a little more spice to the feud between the two.

Although neither of them hold any titles on WWE at the moment, this could be an interesting rivalry, while they also seem to mesh well with each other in the ring if this week's match is any indication.

Joe or Reigns are currently not involved in any feud on RAW or SmackDown, which makes this the perfect feud for each of them for SummerSlam.

