3 potential WWE WrestleMania 41 feuds teased following the mega event this year

WWE WrestleMania 40 was an epic event. Numerous massive matches took place, legends appeared, and even various celebrities from different walks of life were on the show or watched from the crowd. It was an incredible time.

Now, however, the show is in the rearview mirror. The RAW after WrestleMania and NXT were both hits, and all eyes are on Friday Night SmackDown this week. From there, the next premium live event will be here in no time.

Above all else, everything taking place now is ultimately leading to WrestleMania 41. The location for the show is yet to be revealed, but it will inevitably be a massive stadium of some kind.

While the location for WrestleMania 41 isn't yet known, there are a few matches that the company may have already teased for the show. In this article, we will list a handful of bouts that may end up on the card of The Show of Shows next year.

Below are three potential WWE WrestleMania 41 feuds teased following the mega event this year.

#3. The Rock is going after Cody Rhodes when he returns to WWE

The Rock is one of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling. He ruled WWE during the Attitude Era and then went on to Hollywood to become an even bigger name. He returned several months ago and became The Final Boss, the top heel of The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes is on top of the world. He battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania Sunday. In an absolute shocker, The American Nightmare defeated The Tribal Chief and ended his near four-year title reign.

The two men went face-to-face on Monday Night RAW. In doing so, The Rock made it clear that his story with Cody Rhodes was just beginning. Unfortunately, he also revealed that he was taking some time off.

This means that their rivalry, which will likely conclude in an epic singles match, isn't happening any time soon. It could very well happen at WrestleMania 41, however. The show needs a big draw, and that match would be a massive hit.

#2. Sami Zayn and Chad Gable could be a year-long story

Chad Gable is one of WWE's most underrated performers. Not many on the roster have the ability he has when it comes to in-ring competition. Despite his incredible skillset, the Olympian unfortunately missed out on competing at The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

While Chad Gable sadly didn't make the WrestleMania card, Sami Zayn did. The Underdog from the Underground went one-on-one with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. In another stunning upset, Zayn defeated The Ring General, ending his near two-year-long title reign.

Despite Sami competing and Chad missing out, their stories were still intertwined. Gable helped Zayn prepare for his big match. On RAW, the pair teamed up and defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci before agreeing to a friendly title match next week.

These two have been linked together for weeks, and knowing how WWE operates, this is likely just the beginning. A long-term story of the duo going from friends to foes is very likely, and it could culminate with Chad dethroning Sami at WrestleMania 41.

#1. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are mortal enemies

CM Punk is back in WWE following his shocking return less than six months ago at Survivor Series: WarGames. While things were looking great for the star, he got injured in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, which forced him to watch WrestleMania from the sidelines. Many expected him to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title.

What was CM Punk's loss proved to be Drew McIntyre's gain. When Punk couldn't compete at WWE WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre was the one who stepped up and challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew managed to defeat Seth and win the World Title in front of a packed stadium for the first time. He then mocked and belittled Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar attacked the new World Champion with his arm brace. This led to Damian Priest showing up, cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase, and dethroning Drew just minutes after he won the gold.

Due to CM Punk still being injured, McIntyre and Punk cannot have a match anytime soon. It isn't clear when The Voice of the Voiceless will return to the ring. If he isn't healthy until the end of the year or early 2025, WWE would be wise to have the pair lock horns at WrestleMania. Based on the build, that may be the plan.

