3 pro wrestling legends who will never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Despite their unmatchable contributions to the pro-wrestling industry, certain legends will never become WWE Hall of Famers. There are valid reasons for each.

Ad

Every year, pioneers in the wrestling business are honored with an induction into the Hall of Fame. For the roads they helped pave and sometimes even choosing the audiences' entertainment over their own safety, these icons receive their flowers on WrestleMania weekend, ensuring maximum fans get a chance to celebrate them.

But, WWE isn't in the position to induct every trailblazer into its Hall of Fame. That said, let's take a look at three pro-wrestling legends who will never receive the tribute in question.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

#3 Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE is the hottest it has been in decades, and the company's current growth might not have happened if Vince McMahon were still in charge. But that doesn't change the fact that his genius was the driving force behind the Stamford-based promotion becoming a global juggernaut in the first place.

Be it his iconic villainous on-screen character or his tremendous work behind the scenes to turn aspiring wrestlers into household names, Mr. McMahon has definitely earned his place in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, that might never happen.

Ad

Back when he was still running the promotion, Vince was strictly against the idea of his family, employees, or wrestlers publicly thanking him. Furthermore, his ongoing legal battles, coupled with the fact that he's no longer holding office in the company, further extinguishes his chances of entering the Hall of Fame.

#2 Owen Hart

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several gifted wrestlers who rose to prominence over the last 25 years will happily admit that they based their in-ring styles on the legendary Owen Hart. With such a profound footprint in the pro-wrestling industry, one must wonder why Owen isn't in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Well, it's safe to assume that if it were up to the Sports Entertainment giant, The King of Harts would be a multi-time Hall of Famer already. However, the company's negligence that led to Owen's tragic demise during a live event has permanently soured his widow, Martha Hart, on the idea of WWE ever celebrating her late husband.

Ad

Furthermore, with AEW doing a phenomenal job of keeping Owen's legacy alive in the wrestling sphere, it's almost a certainty that Martha sees no reason why the TKO-owned company deserves any control over The Lone Hart's likeness.

#1 Chris Benoit

Expand Tweet

Ad

One horrific decision rightfully led to the erasure of 22+ years of outstanding work that Chris Benoit did as a pro wrestler. Understandably, there have been no prominent complaints regarding his legacy's erasure.

Even today, most fans wouldn't hesitate to admit that The Rabid Wolverine was among the best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. His matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho & Eddie Guerrero, still hold up and are the reason why several got glued to the sport in the first place.

But his in-ring excellence gets egregiously dwarfed by the mercilessness he showed his wife and youngest son. That will ensure he never gets a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback