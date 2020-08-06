3 real-life WWE backstage tantrums and 3 that were not real

A WWE Superstar is on the road for the better part of the year, traveling between events and wrestling on a weekly basis. A hectic schedule such as this is bound to cause issues for many wrestlers and affect their personal lives on several occasions.

In some instances, events that take place on TV are responsible for a Superstar getting hot-headed, leading to backstage tantrums and meltdowns. A tantrum usually sees a Superstar throwing things around, destroying everything in their path, and acting crazy in a fit of rage. These tantrums aren't publicized by the company and only become public knowledge when the dirt sheets report on the same.

On the other hand, some tantrums thrown by WWE Superstars are purely a part of the script and aren't real in the least. These tantrums are shown on WWE TV and promoted on all the social media handles by the company in order to help the storyline move forward and boost the audience's interest.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at 3 backstage WWE tantrums that were real and 3 that were a part of the script.

#6 Brock Lesnar (real-life tantrum)

Brock Lesnar

At Extreme Rules 2012, Brock Lesnar wrestled his first WWE match in eight long years. He had made his long-anticipated return to WWE on the night after WrestleMania 28 and delivered a thunderous F5 on John Cena.

A match was scheduled for Extreme Rules and Lesnar dominated Cena for the majority of the bout. Somehow, Cena managed to beat Lesnar in the end but wasn't looking in a good shape when all was said and done.

Following the match, Cena delivered a heartfelt speech to the crowd and left the spot, hinting that he was going to take a break from wrestling. Brock Lesnar was furious on seeing Cena no-sell his beatdown and rise immediately after the match. He tore things up and yelled at backstage officials after the PPV. Cena was originally supposed to leave the ring on a stretcher and Lesnar wasn't happy at all when he saw that Cena had broken the script.