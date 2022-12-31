There have been numerous families in WWE throughout the company's history, but not all of them have been real. Sometimes WWE Superstars are placed together as siblings for storyline purposes.

More often than not, families do not last in professional wrestling storylines, real or not. From The Bloodline, the Brothers of Destruction, and Kurt Angle's son, many of the angles and teams formed in the company have their roots either in fiction or in reality.

Listed below are three WWE families that are real and three that are fake.

#6. Real WWE family: The Bloodline

Roman Reigns is part of the legendary Anoa'i family, which is responsible for numerous successful professional wrestlers. Jimmy and Jey Uso are technically not his cousins, but they grew up around Reigns and have a brotherly relationship with The Tribal Chief. Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Despite his best efforts, Sami Zayn has not yet been named an official Uso but is a part of The Bloodline. Time will tell if the Honorary Uce ever gets officially welcomed into the family.

Despite the changed identities and the involvement of Zayn, The Bloodline is a real family in the company.

#5. Fake: Brothers of Destruction

WWE @WWE



The Brothers of Destruction join the @TreasuresWWE hunt TONIGHT on @undertaker and @KaneWWE find Kane's original mask... but how much is it worth? 🤔The Brothers of Destruction join the @TreasuresWWE hunt TONIGHT on @AETV at 10pm ET! .@undertaker and @KaneWWE find Kane's original mask... but how much is it worth? 🤔The Brothers of Destruction join the @TreasuresWWE hunt TONIGHT on @AETV at 10pm ET! https://t.co/bmh5l43mzU

Kane and The Undertaker weren't brothers, and Paul Bearer wasn't their father. Despite not being related, The Deadman and The Big Red Machine worked incredibly well together as a tag team.

The brothers started as rivals but eventually bonded over time. Their final match together was a loss to Triple H and Shawn Michaels at WWE Crown Jewel 2018.

#4. Real: The McMahon family

The McMahon family is as real as it gets and has provided wrestling fans with countless memories. Vince McMahon was one of the best heels of all time and had a legendary feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Wrestling fans all around the world lived vicariously through The Rattlesnake as he made his boss look like a fool week after week.

Vince stepped down from the company in July, but the McMahon family legacy lives on in WWE. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named Co-CEOs of the company following Vince's resignation. McMahon's son-in-law, Triple H, has hung up his wrestling boots for good and has assumed creative responsibility for the company as Chief Content Officer.

Shane McMahon played an authority figure in WWE for several years but has not appeared since Royal Rumble 2022.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Philadelphia Eagles play the New Orleans Saints this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

#3. Fake: The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family was Bray Wyatt's former faction in WWE, and they were not related. The group consisted of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee). Both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are back with the company after being released by the previous regime.

Erick Rowan now performs as Erick Redbeard and has made a couple of appearances for All Elite Wrestling following his release in 2020.

Brodie Lee debuted for All Elite Wrestling as the leader of the Dark Order and captured the TNT Championship during his time with the company. He tragically passed away in December 2020.

#2. Real: The Flair family

The Flair family has dominated the professional wrestling world for decades. Ric Flair is one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time and just had yet another documentary about his incredible life released on Peacock.

Charlotte Flair was not present in WWE since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash this year. She returned on the final SmackDown of the year and challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu title match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had already defeated Raquel Rodriguez.

The Queen picked up a stunning victory and won the SmackDown Women's Championship on her first night back with the company.

The win gave Charlotte 14 world titles in the company, and she is only two shy of her father's record of holding 16 world titles. The father-daughter used to appear together on WWE programming at one point until Ric Flair's departure from the company.

#1. Fake family: Kurt Angle & Jason Jordan

WWE had a wild storyline in 2017 where Jason Jordan was Kurt Angle's illegitimate son. The storyline fell flat, and Jordan's career was cut short due to injury. He currently still works with the company in a backstage role as a producer.

Kurt Angle returned to the company to celebrate his 54th birthday when SmackDown was held in his hometown of Pittsburgh on December 9. The two poked fun at the storyline in a backstage segment.

Jason Jordan presented his storyline father with a #1 dad greeting card, and the two shared a hug.

Which wrestling family is your favorite in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes