3 realistic feuds for CM Punk if he decides to compete in WWE

Is WWE preparing for a CM Punk in-ring return?

Speculation is advancing that CM Punk will eventually make his WWE in-ring return. As of now, it looks like he'll be heading to FOX for the pre-show analysis, but many believe this will ultimately lead him to another run as a competitor inside the squared-circle.

Punk is rumored to be a top candidate for analysis on FOX's show WWE Backstage, which won't premiere until November. CM Punk was open about the fact that he did audition for the show and has an interest in working on FOX.

Adding fuel to the fire, Punk recently removed all of his merchandise from the Pro Wrestling Tees website. This is further indication that Punk might be heading to FOX or WWE. FOX and/or WWE will definitely retain exclusive rights to CM Punk merchandise.

CM Punk hasn't been in WWE for over five years and the crowds will still occasionally chant his name during shows. CM Punk is one of the most popular names in WWE history. His affiliation with the brand would be a feather in the cap of the company, whether it's behind a desk or eventually in the ring.

With all the talk of CM Punk returning for a match, who is the most likely candidate for his first match, at this point?

#3 Booker T

Booker T currently runs a wrestling school in Houston.

Booker T recently stated that he'd get back in the ring for a comeback match against CM Punk. Additionally, on the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T planted seeds that could lead to a story-line with Punk.

"Make sure you're looking real tight. Make sure you're looking real right around me because you don't want no trouble, you don't want no problems around Booker T. The one thing about Booker T, he can get real mean and real mad. There's a saying, 'I gets mean if you mess with my green."

Even if they were broadcast partners and tension gradually built to the point that they have a blow-up on the show, it could be settled in the ring. Booker is obviously instigating with these words. It's possible WWE is starting their on-screen relationship off with tension for the eventual feud.

Either way, it would capture the fans' attention to see these two retired Superstars have more and more trouble each week as they try to co-exist on WWE Backstage on FOX. The idea would have to be that it builds to the point in which it eventually spills over into the ring.

One question does arise though; is Booker T too old to lace up the boots? He is the same age as The Undertaker, whom is currently on the active roster. Booker's last pro-wrestling match was more recent than CM Punk's when the former teamed up with his brother Stevie Ray in 2015. Booker also owns the Reality of Wrestling school in Houston, Texas. He has an active role training students how to wrestle, so he hasn't really "hung the boots up" yet.

Booker T might just be the opponent to re-introduce Punk back into the ring after his long absence and to have a story behind it. It certainly appears Booker T is setting the stage with his comments.

