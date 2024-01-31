3 reasons why 2024 has been unlucky for WWE champion Seth Rollins so far

Last year was a pivotal one in Seth Rollins' WWE career. He won the World Heavyweight Championship and defended it proudly against Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, and many more.

Dubbed the 'workhorse champion' in WWE as a taunt towards Roman Reigns' part-time schedule and title defenses, The Visionary came through once again in 2023. However, in 2024, things have kicked off on a serious note with many fallouts and events not working in his favor.

Here are three reasons why 2024 has been unlucky for The Architect thus far.

#3. First Marvel movie role to be omitted from the film?

Last year, fans went crazy over reports of Seth Rollins making his MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World. He was reportedly cast to portray King Cobra, a fictional member of the Serpent Squad.

The WWE star has dabbled in a few minor acting roles throughout his wrestling career. In light of this, the Marvel film was one of the biggest projects he had undertaken.

Recent rumors afloat on the Marvel film suggest that King Cobra and the entire Serpent Society's placement will not make the final cut and are set to be removed. Parts of the movie are being re-filmed without the WWE champion's character.

The wrestling fraternity was ecstatic when news of Seth Rollins' Marvel debut and images surfaced online.

#2. No blockbuster feud with CM Punk at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk being disliked by many in the wrestling community is not a secret. The former WWE Champion has had backstage heat with several talents across multiple promotions.

When The Second City Saint returned to the company in November, Seth Rollins was outwardly irate at his mere presence. They finally had a war of words on RAW, with Punk teasing a WrestleMania main event against The Visionary. Unfortunately, any chance of that went out the window when Punk tore his tricep in the Royal Rumble match this past Saturday.

If this year's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, chooses to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, it leaves the question of who Seth Rollins will face. Gunther also teased going after the World Heavyweight Championship, but that would mean him possibly dropping the Intercontinental title.

With CM Punk's injury and Cody Rhodes being out of the potential list of challengers, it remains to be seen who will step up to Rollins on The Grandest Stage.

#1. Sidelined with an injury until WWE WrestleMania 40

After his match with Jinder Mahal on RAW this month, Seth Rollins was seen visibly limping. The week after, he addressed his injury and what it meant for his immediate plans.

The nature of his injury required him to be unable to compete for at least four weeks, and if surgery was required, then an extended period going beyond WrestleMania 40.

The workhorse champion cited his determination to defend his title at The Show of Shows in April. Rollins has been making appearances on RAW since then and even confronted Cody Rhodes this week, lobbying The American Nightmare to choose him over Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins did not compete at WWE Royal Rumble and will miss Elimination Chamber. These are the first two Premium Live Events of the year, making his absence a magnified one.

