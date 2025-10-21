  • home icon
3 reasons AJ Styles and Dragon Lee won WWE World Tag Team Championships on RAW

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 21, 2025 01:33 GMT
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee have successfully dethroned Finn Balor and JD McDonagh as the WWE World Tag Team Champions on Monday Night RAW. The contest was the opening match of the night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Styles and Dragon Lee were dominant throughout the match and didn't let the Judgment Day members take advantage of them. In the end, it took one big Styles Clash from The Phenomenal to score the pinfall on Finn Balor.

With this, Balor and McDonagh's second run as World Tag Team Champions has come to an end. The loss will certainly have consequences, while it also gives a new direction to the tag team unit of Styles and Dragon Lee.

On that note, we will list three reasons why Styles and Dragon Lee won the tag team titles on RAW.

#3 The titles needed to exchange hands after a long time

The World Tag Team titles have mostly revolved around the Judgment Day members for quite some time. Balor and McDonagh won it last year in June from R-Truth and The Miz on RAW. The duo kept the titles for the next six months before losing them against The War Raiders in December last year.

They won back the titles once again from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (The New Day) in June this year. And before this, Balor had kept the title along with Damian Priest.

Therefore, the titles needed to go out of The Judgment Day, and needed to be with other deserving superstars on the rosters. And who could be the better recipient of these titles than AJ Styles and Dragon Lee?

#2 To give AJ Styles one final run as WWE tag team champion before he retires

One big reason why WWE seemingly booked AJ Styles for the win is to give him one final run as a tag team champion. The Phenomenal has already announced that he will retire from in-ring competition next year in 2026. And he may call it quits at WrestleMania 42, unlike John Cena, who had a retirement tour.

Mania is just six months away, and maybe the company wants to honor the wrestling legend by getting him to hold the title for one final time. Maybe the promotion might also book him to win the WWE Championship by next year, and allow him to hold it before he drops it, and retires. AJ Styles is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in professional wrestling. He certainly deserves to win these accolades in WWE.

#1 To facilitate Finn Balor's exit from Judgment Day

One reason for booking this loss for Balor and McDonagh on an episode of Monday Night RAW could be to make some sweeping changes in the heel group. The Judgment Day faction has somewhat become stale in the past few months. With Liv Morgan being out due to injury and Carito leaving the company, the group has somewhat lost its charm.

Maybe the company wants to facilitate the exit of Finn Balor from the Judgment Day and book him for a singles run. The former WWE Universal Champion has been part of this group for the past three years. Despite being incredibly talented, Balor has been relegated to the tag team division in The Judgment Day.

Since this match happened because of Dominik Mysterio, Balor can attack his Judgment Day mate next week on RAW and finally exit the group. The two can then engage in another rivalry for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see how the promotion books Finn Balor henceforth after this loss. Will he finally quit the Judgment Day, or will it be Dominik leaving the heel faction? We'll find out next week on WWE RAW.

Mohammad Bilal

Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Edited by Mohammad Bilal
