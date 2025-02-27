3 Reasons why AJ Styles should leave WWE after contract expiry

AJ Styles recently returned to WWE and moved to Monday Night RAW following his appearance at the Royal Rumble. He has now teased a feud with the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and WWE could book a match between the two at WrestleMania 41.

However, there have been reports that the former WWE Champion has yet to re-sign with the company and his current deal with WWE expires before WrestleMania 41.

That said, we take a look at three reasons why he should leave WWE once his contract is up.

#3. He is now considered a mid-card wrestler in WWE

A few years ago, he was considered a candidate for championships in WWE and was fighting for the world championship either on RAW or SmackDown. He went on to become the WWE Champion then, but has since become what many feel to be a mid-card wrestler lately.

Despite challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship back in late spring-early summer last year, The Phenomenal One is mostly fighting for mid-card titles now, like the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship, and WWE seemingly doesn't view him as a main eventer anymore.

With that in mind, this might be the best time for AJ Styles to leave WWE and join another promotion, where he could fight for the major titles.

#2. There are not many things left to accomplish in WWE

AJ Styles has been with WWE since 2016 and has accomplished almost everything. He has won the WWE Championship twice and the Intercontinental Championship once, while he is also a three-time US Champion, and won the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Omos back in 2020.

He is also a Triple Crown and a Grand Slam Champion, meaning that there is not much left to do in the Stamford-based promotion for Styles. So, if WWE has no plans to make him a world champion soon and plans to keep him at the mid-card level, it might be better for him to pursue other options, as he knows that he is getting close to retirement.

#1. Moving to AEW or TNA could help AJ Styles make a fresh start

After nine years with WWE, it might be time for a change for The Phenomenal One. AEW looks like a great option for him, given the fact that several top wrestlers from WWE have moved to WWE and vice versa.

Joining Tony Khan's company will allow the former WWE Champion to reunite with Edge, Cesaro, Dean Ambrose, Ricochet, MVP, and Bobby Lashley, among others, who left WWE and moved to AEW.

A move to the Jacksonville-based promotion would allow him to work on new storylines with the aforementioned stars, and other top AEW stars, like Adam Page, and Kenny Omega, marking a fresh start in his career.

Another option would be to return to TNA after more than a decade, where AJ Styles spent nearly 12 years (2002-2014), winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and the X-Division Championship, among other titles.

That said, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has for AJ Styles ahead of WrestleMania 41 and whether the former WWE Champion is any closer to his departure from the company after nine years.

