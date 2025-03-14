3 Reasons why Alexa Bliss missed WWE SmackDown again

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE after a two-year hiatus during the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the premium live event earlier this year. She got a thunderous ovation from wrestling fans during her return at Royal Rumble 2025 and paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt by wearing a "Fiend 4 Ever" jacket on her way to the ring.

Ad

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from Barcelona, Spain. Bliss did not make an appearance during this week's show and has not been in action since the Women's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month.

Listed below are three potential reasons why Alexa Bliss did not appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

#3. WWE star Alexa Bliss did not make the trip to Spain

WWE Royal Rumble [Source: GETTY]

Alexa Bliss got married to popular musician Ryan Cabrera in 2022, and the happy couple welcomed a daughter to their family in November 2023. Bliss took to Instagram recently to share some updates with her family, revealing that she was nowhere close to Barcelona ahead of the show.

Ad

Trending

The Goddess took to her Instagram story to reveal that she was enjoying a "family movie dinner date night." It remains to be seen if the popular star will make an appearance during WWE's European tour.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks are not ready to return to WWE television

The Wyatt Sicks had an incredible debut in the Stamford-based company last year, but their momentum came to a quick end. The group seemingly didn't have a direction on RAW and was stuck in a feud with The Final Testament for several months.

Ad

Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy in a six-man tag team match on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW. Kross teamed with The Authors of Pain during the match, but Akam and Rezar have since been released by the company. The promotion also let Paul Ellering go last month.

The Wyatt Sicks were moved to SmackDown from RAW after losing their rivalry with The Final Testament. However, the faction still has not made an appearance on SmackDown since switching brands.

Ad

The company may be holding off on having the mysterious faction return until they have plans in place. Alexa Bliss could potentially join the faction, or become the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks in the weeks ahead.

#1. WWE may not have any creative plans for Alexa Bliss

WWE Royal Rumble [Source: GETTY]

Alexa Bliss was eliminated by Liv Morgan in the Women's Royal Rumble Match last month. The former Women's World Champion also got the better of Bliss during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE on March 1.

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, but the duo are currently focused on Jade Cargill. The Judgment Day stars were accused of attacking Cargill last year, but it has since been revealed that Naomi was responsible for the attack. Morgan confronted Cargill during this week's episode of SmackDown and will be facing the former AEW star next Friday night in a singles match.

The company could be planning on having Alexa Bliss and a tag team partner battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41. Bliss could pick The Wyatt Sicks' Nikki Cross as her partner, as the duo have won the Women's Tag Team Championships together in the past.

However, the promotion may be delaying the potential Women's Tag Team match so that Morgan could have a storyline with Cargill ahead of WrestleMania. It is possible that WWE may also not have any plans for Bliss at the moment, and the 33-year-old could be going on hiatus again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback