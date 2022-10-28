Ava Raine recently made her debut on NXT in Joe Gacy's faction, The Schism, but many WWE fans feel like she is destined to join The Bloodline.

Ava is the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and would be a natural fit. The first-ever fourth-generation female superstar may choose to do so, or opt to forge her own path in WWE.

The list below examines three reasons why Ava should join the family business and two reasons why she should stay away.

#5. Reason for joining: guaranteed success

As a member of The Bloodline in WWE, you are guaranteed success. The faction runs SmackDown and Roman Reigns is closing in on 800 days as champion.

The Usos have had an impressive reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions as well. Solo Sikoa appears to be well on his way to earning gold in the near future and Sami Zayn is quite possibly the most popular he has ever been in WWE right now.

Raine would be setting herself up for a guaranteed successful career on the main roster if she simply acknowledges The Tribal Chief.

#4. Reason to stay away: never the star

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns is approaching 800 days as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is approaching 800 days as WWE Universal Champion https://t.co/jyWiOPj0uF

The Bloodline is already overcrowded if you ask Jey Uso. While joining The Bloodline may guarantee you a successful career, it also ensures that you will never be a top star.

Ava would have to acknowledge Roman Reigns and stand behind him, much like Solo Sikoa recently did. If Sikoa ever wants to become a bigger star than Reigns, he is going to have to conquer The Head of the Table.

Raine has already debuted in a faction in WWE NXT, and she will likely want to start anew on the main roster. She has unlimited potential and instantly caps it if she becomes just another member of The Bloodline.

#3. Reason for joining: instant backup

The wrestling business isn't ballet and sometimes it is good to have a few friends to walk the halls with. Ava's stock in the women's locker room would immediately rise if she arrived on the main roster with the blessing of The Bloodline.

Bianca Belair has been on top of the RAW women's division for some time now. Ronda Rousey has just captured the SmackDown Women's Championship once again. Raine would have a tall task ahead of her on either brand if she debuted tomorrow, but having the most powerful faction in the company behind her would surely help.

#2. Reason to stay away: The Rock may not be cool with it

Ava Raine (AKA Simone Johnson) is the daughter of The Rock, one of the most influential human beings on the planet. The Great One not only dominated the wrestling industry, he's now taken over Hollywood as well.

The Rock is rumored to be returning to WWE soon for a matchup against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The story writes itself and the venue is perfect for The Great One to electrify the WWE Universe once again.

However, The Brahma Bull may be hesitant to speak to the millions (and millions) of his fans if he's worried about his daughter in The Bloodline. We just witnessed Rey Mysterio try to quit the company because his son was in a faction he didn't approve of.

One can only hope that Ava has learned from Dominik's mistake and runs it by The Most Electrifying Man on the Planet before she decides to join The Bloodline.

#1. Reason for joining: free ride to the top of WWE

As stated above, Ava's potential in WWE would be capped a bit if she joins The Bloodline because Roman Reigns is firmly established as the star of that group.

But what if the 20-year-old joins The Bloodline with the intention of destroying the group from within? Raine could latch onto the incredible popularity of The Bloodline in WWE and then make a name for herself by being the superstar to bring them down.

There is a level of dysfunction at the moment that a superstar can capitalize on if they are able to infiltrate the group. It appears that it wouldn't be too difficult to get certain members of The Bloodline to turn against each other, and a family member could be the one to do it.

