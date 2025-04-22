3 Reasons why Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on RAW

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria shockingly lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in just 24 hours. The Man returned at WrestleMania 41 as a mystery partner for Lyra Valkyria, and together the duo defeated The Judgment Day members. However, within hours, they lost the titles.

Now Becky Lynch has turned heel. She took on Lyra for getting pinned by Liv Morgan and losing the match. The Man shall now square off against the Women's Intercontinental Champion next week.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria lost the titles in such a short period.

#3. To give Becky Lynch a heel turn against Lyra Valkyria

One possible reason why the duo lost was made to lose could have been to turn Becky Lynch back into a heel. She has been a face for a long time, and the last time she played a villain was nearly four years back in 2021. Maybe the company wants to once again explore the villainous side of The Man, since there are too many strong faces on the women's roster on RAW, like IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, and Bianca Belair.

Becky left WWE as a face last year and returned as a babyface as well. Turning her heel could be a part of the long-term planning of WWE.

#2. To prepare Becky Lynch for a heel vs face match against Women's World Champion, IYO SKY

It seems Becky Lynch will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship sometime in the future. A heel Becky going dirty against SKY could be more interesting for the fans.

Becky can now use all sorts of tricks in her kitty to get things done in WWE. Starting with Lyra Valkyria, The Man might attack her next week on RAW, and then challenge her for the title at the next WWE PLE, Backlash.

After finishing her story with Lyra, Becky can shift her attention towards IYO SKY.

#1. To make Judgment Day stronger with three titles

Another reason why WWE had Lynch and Valkyria lose their titles could be because of the company's intentions to make The Judgment Day look stronger. There has been a lot of tension within the group over the last few months, especially between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. The tag team title win just solidifies the stable and makes them immune to a breakup, at least for the time being.

By getting Morgan and Rodriguez to win the title and with Dominik also winning the Intercontinental Title at 'Mania, the Triple H-led creative team might be having some long-term plans for The Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodirguez and who their first challengers will be.

