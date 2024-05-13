3 reasons why Becky Lynch must not re-sign with WWE

Since making her debut on the main roster in 2015, Becky Lynch has been one of the major superstars for WWE. Along with some other notable names like Charlotte Flair and Bayley, Lynch has been crucial in the success the women's division has attained over the years.

While Lynch currently also reigns as the Women's World Champion, her stay in WWE is under massive doubt. The reason behind the same is her contract which is reportedly set to expire later this month. While her husband, Seth Rollins, apparently signed a new deal with the company, The Man is yet to sign.

Even though she will most likely stay at the Stamford-based promotion, in this article we will look at three reasons why Lynch should probably not re-sign with WWE:

Becky Lynch has already achieved a Hall of Fame career

When it comes to accolades in WWE, Becky Lynch has pretty much won everything she competed for. Lynch is a seven-time Women's Champion in the company, besides that she has also won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2019 and was part of the first-ever women's main event match at WrestleMania 35. These accomplishments have helped her set her legacy in stone.

Hence, the Irish star could potentially consider stepping away from wrestling and avoid putting her body through unnecessary strains and potential injuries. While fans would certainly miss seeing Lynch if she does something like that, it could be a good decision given she can explore other avenues.

To give room for the roster to blossom

As mentioned above, Becky Lynch has achieved everything she could. If anything, Lynch is a figure many young wrestlers look up to. After all, her experience in the ring can be a guiding light to wrestlers who feel lost and Lynch can step away for a while and help the roster blossom and create new stars.

She could also get involved in some way in a backstage capacity and help young wrestlers reach their potential. Later, when fans are desperate to see The Man in action, the company could bring her back on weekly television. By that time, she will also have helped in developing talented wrestlers she can face.

Explore a career in Hollywood

A WWE wrestler moving to Hollywood and finding success isn't unheard of. The Rock and John Cena are two of the most famous personalities from the pro-wrestling business to have made a successful shift to Hollywood. When it comes to the women, Becky Lynch could probably pave the way.

By not re-signing with WWE, The Man could explore a potential career in Hollywood. Given she already made her acting debut in The Marine 6: Close Quarters, Lynch might very well have a shot at achieving something big in this field.

