3 reasons why Becky Lynch should be the mystery superstar in the Women's WarGames match and 2 she shouldn't

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest female superstars in WWE and professional wrestling history. Very few stars have the accolades that Becky does, and The Man has many that nobody else can claim. For example, Lynch is the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in history.

Despite her impressive resume, Big Time Becks hasn't been seen on television in several months. The Man hurt her shoulder at SummerSlam during a match with Bianca Belair, which was further affected on RAW the following night thanks to Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley.

Flash forward a few months, and Damage CTRL has run RAW and SmackDown like very few others. Their reign of terror has been so imposing that they've been included in the upcoming Women's WarGames match. Bayley and Damage CTRL lead one team, while Bianca Belair leads the other.

For now, Team Belair only has four of the five members required for the bout. There have been rumors and speculation that Becky Lynch could return from injury to join the match as the fifth member of Team Belair. Should Becky be the one added to the WarGames match?

Below are three reasons why Becky Lynch should be the mystery superstar in the Women's WarGames match and two reasons she shouldn't.

#5. Should: She has a built-in storyline reason to join the fray

Becky Lynch with an injured arm

As noted, Becky Lynch injured her arm earlier this year during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. On the following night's Monday Night RAW, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley attacked the former RAW Women's Champion.

WWE claimed her injuries were made more severe because of the attacks perpetrated by Damage CTRL. This incident is the perfect catalyst for Becky's return to action at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Big Time Becks could be the fifth entrant on Team Bianca Belair, joining Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Michin (AKA Mia Yim) in attempting to stop Damage CTRL from causing any more mayhem. Given the injury they inflicted upon Lynch, her issues with the faction are personal. What better place to get revenge than inside the hellacious WarGames structure?

#4. Shouldn't: Boston might expect The Boss

Sasha Banks with Kayla Braxton

The expectations for the fifth member of Team Bianca Belair may be especially high due to where the event is taking place.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames will take place in Boston. For those unaware, that's the hometown of Sasha Banks, who hasn't been seen on television since she walked out of RAW in May of this year.

While fans have been hoping for The Boss' return for months, many fans in Boston may get their hopes up if they don't know who the fifth member of Team Bianca is heading into the major event.

While Becky Lynch is typically the best-case scenario for a surprise, this may be the one time fans would be disappointed to see The Man.

#3. Should: Becky can help keep the match organized

Chaos with Damage CTRL and Team Bianca Belair

When it comes to being one of the best in-ring performers in WWE, Becky Lynch is near the top. Be it in the women's division or the men's, Big Time Becks can go in the ring, as well as just about anybody else.

Above her in-ring skills is her mindset for the business. Lynch knows what to do to make the crowd care about her, but she's also good at controlling those she's in the ring with. That skill may come in handy at WWE Survivor Series WarGames when there are 10 female stars in the match at once.

Becky Lynch should probably be the fifth member of Team Belair just for the sake of having somebody in the bout who is experienced and can keep things under control.

While there's a lot of top-level talent in the bout, few can compare to Big Time Becks. Let her lead, and the match should go off without a hitch.

#2. Shouldn't: Big Time Becks may need more time to heal before being added to a dangerous match

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WWERAW RAW opens with Becky Lynch making her entrance with her arm in a sling RAW opens with Becky Lynch making her entrance with her arm in a sling#WWERAW https://t.co/HIHU0bTmuy

WarGames matches aren't exactly easy. While the original version of Jim Crockett Promotions was often brutal because of the bloody nature of the bout, the modern version is intense for different reasons.

The bout is typically filled with trash cans, kendo sticks, chairs, and tables. There's also a steel cage, two rings, and ten wrestlers bumping around. Simply put, it can be a minefield to navigate.

Becky Lynch may be best off not returning in such an intense bout. An errant weapon strike or somebody falling in the wrong spot could instantly put The Man back on the shelf again, especially if she's returning sooner than necessary.

#1. Should: Becky Lynch is the biggest star in the women's division

The biggest reason why Becky Lynch should be added to the WWE Survivor Series WarGames match is her name value. Lynch is arguably the biggest star in women's and pro wrestling.

There are tons of big stars already in the match, including Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Asuka. Still, as necessary as all four stars are, they likely aren't yet at the level of The Man.

Becky would add a lot of intrigue to an already exciting bout and likely take fan anticipation and excitement to a level it wouldn't otherwise reach. The match doesn't necessarily need Becky Lynch, but she'll add a lot to it.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes