3 reasons Big E should beat Roman Reigns at Survivor Series and 2 reasons he shouldn't

Big E has a huge challenge on his hands this Sunday night at the Survivor Series pay-per-view live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. As per past Brooklyn WWE shows, the atmosphere should be electric, even if WWE hasn't really given us much to be excited about on its weekly programming leading into the big event.

One of the key matches on the card is the battle between the WWE Champion and Universal Champion in a RAW vs. SmackDown brand supremacy match. The match will pit Big E against The Head of the Table Roman Reigns and should be a fascinating contest.

It will be the first time that Big E and Roman Reigns have faced each other in a WWE ring one-on-one. Although no titles will be on the line, it will be a highly-explosive contest between two of WWE's top superstars.

That being said, let's take a look at three reasons why Big E should beat Roman Reigns at Survivor Series and two reasons he shouldn't.

#3 Big E should beat Roman Reigns to give him some further momentum as RAW's leading superstar

It has been a whirlwind few months for Big E. From winning the Money in the Bank briefcase to cashing his contract in and becoming WWE Champion for the first time in his career. It was a special night on September 13, 2021 edition of RAW as he pinned then-champion Bobby Lashley to start his reign.

Since then, Big E has only had two title defenses, but with the 2021 WWE Draft out of the way, it is time for him to make his mark. Many right now will say RAW is the weaker show compared to SmackDown, and this is where WWE needs all the eyeballs looking at the red brand.

If The New Day member was to beat Roman Reigns at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, it would bring a significant wave of momentum for the WWE Champion. It would ultimately showcase that he is a legitimate top tier talent and can back this up.

The booking is always crucial when it comes to a superstar having their first reign as champion, plus Roman's character has been built up very strongly to the point that a non-title defeat will not put too much of a blemish on his extraordinary reign on SmackDown.

A win for Big E would do his stock wonders, and also give RAW some much-needed fire power.

