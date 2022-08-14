3 reasons why WWE is doing Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles on RAW

On the upcoming edition of RAW, Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against AJ Styles. Their show-down next Monday marks the first time these two veterans will battle each other inside a WWE arena.

This is a massive, certified WrestleMania-worthy match for any fan who has followed Styles and Lashley throughout their respective careers. At the very least, it should occur at a premium live event. Hence, it is shocking for WWE to give away Styles vs. Lashley on weekly television programming.

However, several motivations may have tempted WWE to book Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles for the upcoming edition of RAW.

#3 RAW's Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles may outshine SmackDown's Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

This past week on SmackDown, Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura laid it all on the line in their stellar Intercontinental Championship match, which closed out the show. The WWE Universe was red-hot throughout the match and is still in awe.

RAW needs something equally monumental and entertaining to rival SmackDown's excellent show-closer. What better way to fascinate a live crowd than by giving them a colossal US Championship match between two of the most respected Superstars in the locker room?

The All Mighty and The Phenomenal One are outstanding in-ring performers with diverse skill-sets. If their encounters are any indication, Lashley vs. Styles will not disappoint and could outshine Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

#2 WWE may be running out of time to do Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles crossed paths in a tag-team match in 2019

Both Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles are 45 years old and have each endured several painful injuries in the past. While the two men are still full-timers competing with the best to offer regularly, their careers are winding down and retirement is on the horizon.

The All Mighty recently hinted that he may retire in five years or so when he turns 50. On the other hand, The Phenomenal One signed a two-year long-term contract. While the former WWE Champion did claim that he doesn't plan on retiring any time soon, he has suggested that this deal will be his last.

Letting go of a monumental dream match like Lashley vs. Styles would be a massive mistake. Hence, WWE may be rushing to book it before the door closes entirely on the soon-to-happen encounter.

#1 Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles may be a precursor

On last week's RAW, The All Mighty successfully defended his US Championship against the upstart Ciampa, who had defeated the Phenomenal AJ Styles to earn that opportunity. Styles defeated The Miz, Ciampa's mentor, in the night's main event in a hellacious No Disqualification match.

Therefore, Lashley vs. Styles may not be a random throwaway match on RAW, but it could be a precursor to fuel other ongoing story-lines. Ciampa and The Miz were both on the losing end last week, and they may interrupt the US Championship match to get some revenge.

The interference may lead to a tag-team match between the duo of The Miz and Ciampa against the team of Lashley and Styles. WWE may stretch out the program till Clash at the Castle, where they may book a Fatal Four-Way between these Superstars for the US Championship.

