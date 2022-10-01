3 reasons Brock Lesnar should return to WWE as a face and 2 as a heel

Brock Lesnar has proved his worth as one of the greatest of all time over the last two years. He rules WWE both as a face and a heel.

At SummerSlam 2022, he seemingly concluded his long-time rivalry with Roman Reigns after a tremendous Last Man Standing match. Although it was a losing effort, he indeed won the hearts of his fans.

However, fans haven't seen him since, and his return date is unknown. He is currently advertised for WWE Day 1 premium live event in 2023.

He can do a lot when he finally makes a comeback. Without further ado, here are three ways Brock Lesnar should return to WWE as a face and two as a heel.

#5. Face: He is incredibly over

Fans love the babyface farmer

Although Lesnar has been a heel for most of his career, his babyface gimmick might arguably be his best version.

At SummerSlam 2021, he returned and confronted Roman Reigns with his newest look. He left the company of the wicked Paul Heyman to signify a change in character.

Since then, he has been the biggest babyface in the business. His recent work as the crowd favorite has left fans wanting more. His return as a face will be appreciated by all.

#4. Heel: The Beast Incarnate's return

The Beast Incarnate ended The Undertaker's streak

After being called The Next Big Thing in 2003, Brock Lesnar arrived with a new nickname in 2011. He returned as The Beast Incarnate and dominated John Cena.

Under this gimmick, he also conquered the likes of Triple H, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker. Fans might have noticed that he no longer behaves like a merciless beast. This change could have possibly restricted his dominance.

As fans want him back as a babyface, bringing him back as the opposite could gather nuclear heat. This is exactly what an excellent heel needs. Him returning and severely injuring his opponents could be a great move.

#3. Face: Incredible promos

Brock Lesnar effectively roasted Bobby Lashley earlier this year

The Conqueror era of Brock Lesnar might have been his most dominant tenure. However, he primarily relied on Paul Heyman for the trash talk.

His babyface version didn't have Heyman's skills but was undoubtedly better for entertaining via promos. He considered the audience by roasting his opponents and even cracked jokes to make everyone laugh.

These promos are something fans are not yet bored of. Hence, it will surely provide excellent entertainment value to the WWE Universe.

#2. Heel: Dream match against Bobby Lashley

Is the story over?

Yes, fans have already seen Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022, but the story is not complete yet.

The bout didn't end clean as Roman Reigns interfered and cost Lesnar the match. According to Xero News, the rematch could happen again at Crown Jewel 2022. If that's the case, reversed roles could help gather more interest.

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.



Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley



This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment. Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment.

The Beast could return as a heel and challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. The feud will suit better as The All Mighty is a babyface right now.

This scenario could also lead to Lesnar's first-ever United States Championship win.

#1. Face: Brock Lesnar could complete the need for a strong babyface

The current scenario in WWE is much different than it used to be. For over a decade, John Cena stayed as a top babyface, and fans could quickly get behind him. However, Roman Reigns failed to replace him and now serves as a heel.

Top babyfaces on the roster, like Randy Orton, Big E, and Cody Rhodes, are injured right now. Drew McIntyre has just received a clean loss to Reigns and is currently busy with Karrion Kross.

Babyface Brock Lesnar could fill the spot and challenge top heels like Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day, and Imperium. He could easily be the one to dethrone GUNTHER and win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his illustrious career.

So will Brock Lesnar return as a face or a heel? Only time will tell. Until then, you can check out five ways he could make his monumental return to WWE right here.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

Poll : 0 votes