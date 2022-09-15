Renew dream rivalry, find a new challenge, or retire? - 5 ways Brock Lesnar could return to WWE

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's most-feared superstars for decades. He has dominated the landscape of WWE for a very long time, defeating stars like The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and John Cena in the process.

At SummerSlam 2022, he concluded his arch rivalry with the Tribal Chief after an epic battle. Fans are now curious about his next possible appearance on television.

While the company advertised his appearance for the Day 1 Premium Live Event in January 2023, the card is always subject to change. If you're wondering what he can do once he's back, we've got you covered.

Here are five ways Brock Lesnar could return to WWE.

#5. Renew a dream rivalry

Fans have been waiting to see the encounter between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for a long time, and they eventually witnessed it happen.

At Royal Rumble 2022, the two battled for Lesnar's WWE Championship where The All Mighty emerged victorious. However, the bout wasn't fair as Roman Reigns interfered and assaulted The Beast.

The former Universal Champion could realistically return to get a win over Bobby Lashley considering that he lost the match last time. He has more than one reason to confront his former rival as Lashley is also the United States Champion. The two could renew their rivalry as early as Day 1 2023.

#4. Challenge Gunther's dominance?

Could Gunther protect his title reign from The Conqueror?

Gunther has proved to be absolutely dominant over the last few months. He made a memorable main roster debut and quickly became the Intercontinental Champion.

Considering that he has already defeated major stars like Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his title, he might face his strongest challenger yet in Brock Lesnar.

Although Lesnar doesn't usually compete for mid-card titles, Gunther's prominence might attract him to the squared circle. The bout will be an absolute dream match, to say the least.

#3. Brock Lesnar could host an open challenge

An innovative way to start a rivalry?

The Beast Incarnate isn't known for hosting open challenges. However, now that he is a babyface, fans can witness something they have never seen from him before.

Upon his return, Lesnar could cut a promo stating that he wants a new challenger now that his conflict with Roman Reigns is over. He could schedule an open challenge for WWE Day 1 to create buzz among his followers. An active star like Kevin Owens, or even an attraction like Tyson Fury, could accept the challenge leading to a classic rivalry.

#2. Feud with Braun Strowman

Could The Monster Among Men defeat The Beast Incarnate?

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman is something fans have seen before, but things are completely different now.

Braun Strowman returned to WWE and has been assaulting several superstars ever since. With Roman Reigns being busy with the likes of Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, and stars like Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins also aiming for championship gold, The Monster Among Men might have to wait before he can challenge the Undisputed World Champion.

However, to prove his relevancy, he could challenge The Conqueror to a singles match. Lesnar could return and accept the challenge, leading to an epic showdown at the Premium Live Event.

#1. Announce retirement from WWE

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H confirms Brock Lesnar almost walked out after Vince McMahon’s retirement Triple H confirms Brock Lesnar almost walked out after Vince McMahon’s retirement https://t.co/Cg5G5QQ1eR

The Beast Incarnate hasn't looked out of shape yet, but he could certainly consider hanging his boots as he turns 46 next year.

He also previously discussed his retirement on The Michael Kay Show, where he considered himself retired after his WrestleMania 36 loss to Drew McIntyre. He thought his story had come full circle in 2020.

“I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out,'” said Brock Lesnar. (H/T RSN)

While there is a slight possibility of him retiring from WWE, we hope fans get to see him wrestle for a couple more years before he finally retires from the squared ring.

