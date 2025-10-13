  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 3 Reasons why Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins and became the leader of The Vision on WWE RAW

3 Reasons why Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins and became the leader of The Vision on WWE RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:30 GMT
The Vision kicked Seth Rollins out on WWE RAW! (Credits: Netflix)
The Vision kicked Seth Rollins out on WWE RAW (Image credits: RAW on Netflix)

The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW was arguably one of the most shocking episodes of the program in recent memory. Following the main event, Seth Rollins was betrayed by his teammates and officially kicked out of The Vision in a shocking moment.

Ad

The main event for the night was a Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso to determine the number-one contender for The Visionary's World Heavyweight Title. The Second City Saint won the bout and became the rightful number one contender.

The Vision later came out and attacked Punk, Knight, and Uso. However, fans were shocked when Breakker speared Rollins. This was followed by Reed hitting a Tsunami on his now-former teammate. Heyman ultimately revealed himself as the true mastermind behind the betrayal by lifting the duo's hands. The show went off-air with a massive cliffhanger.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

In this article, we will examine three possible reasons why The Vision kicked Seth Rollins out on RAW.

#3. A potential real-life injury

There were widespread rumors that The Visionary potentially injured his hand during his Crown Jewel Title bout against Cody Rhodes in Perth this past weekend. Seth Rollins was also seen wearing an arm sling in a viral Facebook picture, which was claimed to be recent.

Ad

The Triple H-led creative team might have used the betrayal angle to write The Visionary off television and allow him to recover from the potential injury.

#2. Rollins disrespected his teammates

Seth Rollins, alongside The Vision, kicked off tonight's edition of RAW. At one point during his promo, the world champion claimed that he had done great things on his own and did not need The Brons to be successful.

Ad

Rollins' overconfident approach and disregard for his now-former stable might have pushed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to turn their backs on him. Breakker could have decided to go after the coveted title instead of helping The Visionary achieve his goals.

#1. Seth Rollins might have pi**ed off The Oracle

The seeds of the betrayal were seemingly planted on Friday Night SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2025. Rollins refused to follow Paul Heyman's game plan and rushed to attack a compromised Cody Rhodes. However, the idea backfired as The American Nightmare took The Visionary out with a Cross Rhodes.

Ad

The Hall of Famer was visibly upset as he stopped Bron and Bronson from helping Seth Rollins before walking away. Therefore, there is a possibility that the trio kicked the World Heavyweight Champion out of the group to let him know that Heyman was the true leader of the faction.

The shocking heel turn has surely altered the landscape of the men's division. Now, all eyes are on Triple H and his creative team and what plans they may have for The Vision in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications