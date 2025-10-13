3 Reasons why Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins and became the leader of The Vision on WWE RAW

The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW was arguably one of the most shocking episodes of the program in recent memory. Following the main event, Seth Rollins was betrayed by his teammates and officially kicked out of The Vision in a shocking moment.The main event for the night was a Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso to determine the number-one contender for The Visionary's World Heavyweight Title. The Second City Saint won the bout and became the rightful number one contender.The Vision later came out and attacked Punk, Knight, and Uso. However, fans were shocked when Breakker speared Rollins. This was followed by Reed hitting a Tsunami on his now-former teammate. Heyman ultimately revealed himself as the true mastermind behind the betrayal by lifting the duo's hands. The show went off-air with a massive cliffhanger.In this article, we will examine three possible reasons why The Vision kicked Seth Rollins out on RAW.#3. A potential real-life injuryThere were widespread rumors that The Visionary potentially injured his hand during his Crown Jewel Title bout against Cody Rhodes in Perth this past weekend. Seth Rollins was also seen wearing an arm sling in a viral Facebook picture, which was claimed to be recent. The Triple H-led creative team might have used the betrayal angle to write The Visionary off television and allow him to recover from the potential injury.#2. Rollins disrespected his teammatesSeth Rollins, alongside The Vision, kicked off tonight's edition of RAW. At one point during his promo, the world champion claimed that he had done great things on his own and did not need The Brons to be successful.Rollins' overconfident approach and disregard for his now-former stable might have pushed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to turn their backs on him. Breakker could have decided to go after the coveted title instead of helping The Visionary achieve his goals.#1. Seth Rollins might have pi**ed off The OracleThe seeds of the betrayal were seemingly planted on Friday Night SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2025. Rollins refused to follow Paul Heyman's game plan and rushed to attack a compromised Cody Rhodes. However, the idea backfired as The American Nightmare took The Visionary out with a Cross Rhodes.The Hall of Famer was visibly upset as he stopped Bron and Bronson from helping Seth Rollins before walking away. Therefore, there is a possibility that the trio kicked the World Heavyweight Champion out of the group to let him know that Heyman was the true leader of the faction.The shocking heel turn has surely altered the landscape of the men's division. Now, all eyes are on Triple H and his creative team and what plans they may have for The Vision in the coming weeks.