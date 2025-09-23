3 Reasons why CM Punk and AJ Lee missed WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza

WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza witnessed some great moments. The show ended with Asuka and Kairi Sane turning on IYO SKY. However, AJ Lee and CM Punk were notably missing from the red brand.The Best in the World and the former Divas Champion defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Their absence from the RAW after the PLE has puzzled fans.In this article, we will be looking at three possible explanations for why Punk and Lee missed RAW after Indianapolis PLE.#3. WWE is focusing on Crown Jewel 2025WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is the next PLE of the company, and it's already official that the Visionary will go up against Cody Rhodes in a WWE Crown Jewel Championship match. With Punk and Lee defeating Lynch and Rollins at Wrestlepalooza, they might get a title shot soon.Considering this, the Stamford-based promotion could have opted to put them on hiatus for a few weeks, as they are currently more focused on Rollins vs Rhodes rather than Seth vs Punk.This could be why CM Punk and AJ Lee were missing from Monday Night RAW this week.#2. Triple H is yet to figure out their following plansNikolay @nikolay48LINKWhere is Aj Lee #wweraw is missing herAnother reason behind the absence of AJ Lee and CM Punk on WWE RAW could be that Triple H has yet to figure out their plans after Wrestlepalooza. As it is reported that the company is more focused on generating buzz for Crown Jewel, the creative team may not yet have plans for the power couple.This may explain why the King of Kings chose not to bring them to the red brand, ultimately resulting in their absence from the show.#1. A week off for Punk and Lee after WrestlepaloozaMacey_Renee😘 @meameagirlLINK@nikolay48 Guessing she taking a week offCM Punk is already advertised to make his appearance in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC. So, if the Voice of the Voiceless appears next week, it's likely that he might only take a one-week off after Wrestlepalooza, which led to his absence from the red brand.As of this writing, AJ Lee is not advertised for next week's show, but cards are always subject to change. If the former Divas Champion returns next week, it could ignite some interesting storylines.Overall, it remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold in the forthcoming weeks and what's next for the Second City Saint and the Trailblazer on the red brand.