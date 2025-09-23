  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • 3 Reasons why CM Punk and AJ Lee missed WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza

3 Reasons why CM Punk and AJ Lee missed WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza

By Love Verma
Published Sep 23, 2025 02:10 GMT
CM Punk and AJ Lee missed RAW after Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE.com]
CM Punk and AJ Lee missed RAW after Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza witnessed some great moments. The show ended with Asuka and Kairi Sane turning on IYO SKY. However, AJ Lee and CM Punk were notably missing from the red brand.

Ad

The Best in the World and the former Divas Champion defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Their absence from the RAW after the PLE has puzzled fans.

In this article, we will be looking at three possible explanations for why Punk and Lee missed RAW after Indianapolis PLE.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

#3. WWE is focusing on Crown Jewel 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is the next PLE of the company, and it's already official that the Visionary will go up against Cody Rhodes in a WWE Crown Jewel Championship match. With Punk and Lee defeating Lynch and Rollins at Wrestlepalooza, they might get a title shot soon.

Considering this, the Stamford-based promotion could have opted to put them on hiatus for a few weeks, as they are currently more focused on Rollins vs Rhodes rather than Seth vs Punk.

Ad

This could be why CM Punk and AJ Lee were missing from Monday Night RAW this week.

#2. Triple H is yet to figure out their following plans

Ad

Another reason behind the absence of AJ Lee and CM Punk on WWE RAW could be that Triple H has yet to figure out their plans after Wrestlepalooza. As it is reported that the company is more focused on generating buzz for Crown Jewel, the creative team may not yet have plans for the power couple.

This may explain why the King of Kings chose not to bring them to the red brand, ultimately resulting in their absence from the show.

Ad

#1. A week off for Punk and Lee after Wrestlepalooza

Ad

CM Punk is already advertised to make his appearance in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC. So, if the Voice of the Voiceless appears next week, it's likely that he might only take a one-week off after Wrestlepalooza, which led to his absence from the red brand.

As of this writing, AJ Lee is not advertised for next week's show, but cards are always subject to change. If the former Divas Champion returns next week, it could ignite some interesting storylines.

Overall, it remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold in the forthcoming weeks and what's next for the Second City Saint and the Trailblazer on the red brand.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications