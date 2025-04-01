3 reasons why CM Punk missed WWE RAW this week

WWE Superstar CM Punk is going to headline WrestleMania 41 alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Despite this revelation on last week’s episode of SmackDown, The Second City Saint wasn’t seen on RAW this week. Here are three reasons why Punk was excluded from the red-branded show.

#3. WWE is trying to keep the mystery around CM Punk’s favor intact

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns gathered to sign the contract for their WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat match. Paul Heyman told The Straight Edge Superstar that the contract carries what he was looking for - a main event spot at the Show of Shows.

This made the Chicago native tear up, and he shared an emotional moment with The Wiseman. Punk thanked Reigns, who was laughing at him for dreaming about something so routine to him. However, ending the segment, The Best in the World said that this wasn’t the favor he was owed.

Thus, while fans believed for a moment that the favor was finally revealed, they realized that it wasn’t the case soon after. This further heightened the hype about what the favor is, and WWE wants to maintain it. Hence, CM Punk didn’t make an appearance on RAW.

#2. CM Punk delivered a solo segment last week

CM Punk delivered an in-ring promo last week on Monday Night RAW. Speaking to the fans of Glasgow, Scotland, The Second City Saint aimed his crosshairs at his WrestleMania 41 opponents, highlighting that neither has taken him down singlehandedly.

He also threw flak at Roman Reigns, saying that he shouldn’t be surprised that Paul Heyman wasn’t just his Wiseman. He also called The Visionary out for being the “black belt” of taking things personally and getting in his way at Elimination Chamber. This was a powerful segment, and thus, WWE may have decided not to overuse Punk and dilute a strong storyline.

#1. WWE needed space for other ongoing plots

This week’s episode of RAW was packed with a lot of action. The show kicked off with Cody Rhodes knocking John Cena out cold with a Cross Rhodes. Later, Gunther busted Jimmy Uso’s head open, and his torso was drenched in Big Jim's blood as a handcuffed Jey Uso was forced to watch.

The show’s climax also saw Rhea Ripley go berserk yet again after she didn’t win the Women’s World Championship back despite pinning IYO SKY for almost 12 seconds. Notably, the special guest referee, Bianca Belair, was knocked out of the ring via a kick she ate from Mami just before she slammed SKY with a Riptide.

Shortly after, the Damage CTRL member also accidentally hit the EST of WWE, which ended the match in a double disqualification. Since SKY retained the title, Ripley snapped and attacked both Belair and the champion, holding the title in her hands to end the show.

Since these segments kept the episode packed, a CM Punk appearance wasn’t needed this week. It will be interesting to see when The Second City Saint makes his next appearance and if fans will find out what favor he is owed ahead of ‘Mania.

