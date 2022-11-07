WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was on one of the best runs of his career in WWE before he was injured earlier this year.

He returned to the company after six years at WrestleMania 38 as former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent for Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare defeated Rollins twice before getting injured while training for their bout at Hell in a Cell.

The former AEW star still competed in the match despite having a torn pectoral muscle and defeated Rollins for the third time in a row. The injury came at a terrible time, as it looked like Rhodes was on his way to becoming a contender for Roman Reigns.

Listed below are a few reasons why Cody Rhodes should be the superstar to conquer The Tribal Chief and two he should not.

#5: Reason why he should: He's undefeated since his return

Cody Rhodes arrived in WWE at WrestleMania and easily defeated one of the top superstars in the promotion, Seth Rollins. He defeated The Visionary at the biggest show of the year, followed it up with another win at WrestleMania Backlash, and then beat The Visionary once again at Hell in a Cell.

In addition to the victories over Seth Rollins, he also defeated The Miz, Kevin Owens, and Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory during his most recent run in the company. Kevin Owens and Theory are two of the best wrestlers in the company, and The American Nightmare already holds victories over both of them.

His undefeated streak can be protected by giving him some high-profile wins after his return. The former Intercontinental Champion can then stage a monumental challenge against Roman Reigns and will be considered a viable candidate to defeat the latter.

#4. Reason why he shouldn't: The time has passed

When Cody Rhodes got injured, he was incredibly popular amongst wrestling fans. He made his triumphant return to the company and received a hero's welcome from the WWE Universe at WrestleMania.

His rivalry with Seth Rollins was likely coming to an end at Hell in a Cell, and The American Nightmare began talking about how he wanted to go after the WWE Championship.

The initial pop from the crowd when Cody returns will be legendary, but can he sustain it this time? Roman Reigns has become even more popular in Rhodes' absence, and fans may not be clamoring for a new champion any time soon.

#3. Reason why he should: Roman can't be champion forever

WWE will probably sign up for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion forever, with how well things are going at the moment. Unfortunately, that is improbable. Eventually, the company will have to switch things up.

Cody Rhodes would be a great choice as a champion because he has the skill set to do it. Not only is The American Nightmare a great wrestler in the ring, but he's also proven countless times now that he is one of the best promos in the wrestling business.

#2. Reason why he shouldn't: He's not the guy

The 37-year-old could return to all the fanfare in the world, but Triple H could decide that he's not the guy to carry the company. Cody Rhodes was hired by the previous regime, and Vince McMahon flew to personally meet with him before he put ink to paper.

The former AEW Executive Vice President famously destroyed a throne with a sledgehammer at Double or Nothing 2019 in a jibe toward Triple H. The Game could respond by ending his chances of reaching the top of the company.

At the end of the day, it is up to Triple H to decide what is 'best for business.'

#1. Reason why he should: It is his destiny to win the WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes wants to win the WWE Championship in honor of his late father, Dusty Rhodes. He has spoken about it several times and has gotten emotional on every single occasion.

It is a storyline that works because it is real, and Rhodes' passion radiates off the screen whenever he talks about his legendary father or becoming a champion. Many fans have wondered why Rhodes exited All Elite Wrestling, and the former EVP has said that it was nothing personal.

The 37-year-old claimed it was time to "go after the big one" in reference to the WWE Championship, and time will tell if that is the case when he returns.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

