Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is arguably the best feud in professional wrestling this year. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania and the two stole the show. The pair had two more matches the WWE Universe has adored.

Unfortunately, Cody Rhodes is currently on the shelf. The American Nightmare allegedly partially tore his pec in a brawl with Seth Rollins. Following the bout, he completely tore the pec off the bone while weight training. Cody has since had surgery. To further explain his absence, Rollins attacked Rhodes prior to his surgery.

With how Cody Rhodes was written off of television, many are speculating about what may happen when The American Nightmare returns. Will Rhodes be seeking revenge on Rollins? Could the pair have their fourth major singles match since Cody returned to WWE? More importantly, should the two go at it again?

Below are 3 reasons Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins should happen again and 2 it shouldn't.

#5. Should: Fans can't get enough of the two together

A key reason to keep this rivalry going is the fans. The WWE Universe adores these two stars together. Cody Rhodes has been a hit with the audience since returning to WWE in April. Seth Rollins has remained one of the top stars of the company for a decade.

Their segments on RAW and during Premium Live Events often had the best crowd reception of the night. Social media also praise the two stars whenever they appear on television together.

A positive to Cody's injury is that when he returns in the next five-to-nine months, he'll immediately feel fresh. Despite the pair having three major bouts in two months, fans will be excited for them to clash again.

#4. Shouldn't: Cody Rhodes needs something new when he returns

The American Nightmare

The American Nightmare was away from WWE for over half a decade. At the time, the WWE roster had considerable turnovers. There are a lot of stars in WWE that he has never hooked up with in a ring before.

It may be best for Rhodes to face a plethora of stars that he hasn't yet battled against. This would keep the weekly shows feeling fresh while also testing Cody's viability as a top solo star.

Cody Rhodes is allegedly being pushed as the face of the company. If that's the case, WWE shouldn't risk fans turning on a story that is heavily featured in. Seth and Cody may intrigue audiences, but the bout may not. The match might not be worth the risk.

#3. Should: Their matches together are classics

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Classic matches are no stranger to the sport of professional wrestling. There's been numerous over the years in various companies, but true classics can be rare.

The Rhodes-Rollins series of matches are bonafied classics. Perhaps even more special is that the WWE Universe could tell they were watching something special at the moment. While these bouts took place, the audience knew they'd remember them for years to come.

There is no reason to believe a fourth and potentially final bout between them wouldn't also be incredible. If WWE can get away with putting a match out there with proven quality, why shouldn't they?

#2. Shouldn't: Neither should lose

Rhodes and Rollins

While the feud between The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins has been incredible, it has also been one-sided. Fans may not realize it, but Seth has lost every bout the two have had together since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE.

The rivalry has been fantastic and the storytelling has been good for both men. Due to the success of the feud, Rollins hasn't been hurt by taking three major losses in a row. However, there's shouldn't so many times a star can lose.

If Rollins and Cody go at it again, a fourth loss for Seth could be damaging. Rhodes, on the other hand, shouldn't lose if he's being groomed to be the top face of the promotion. It may be best to avoid an unwinnable situation.

#1. Should: The story dictates that it should happen

Above all else, Seth and Cody should go at it one more time because the story dictates it. The Hell in a Cell match could have been the resolution of the storyline between the two. It can be argued that it should have been. However, it wasn't.

After Seth Rollins attacked the injured Cody Rhodes on RAW, the feud just couldn't end. The returning babyface needs to get revenge on the heel who injured him. Supposing both stars are on the same brand, Cody can't just return and ignore Seth's existence.

Due to how the injury angle was booked, Rhodes would look bad if he returned and didn't seek revenge on Seth. Another match needs to happen between the two supremely talented stars. Only then can the feud between the two come to a close.

With Cody Rhodes injured, the story between the two is on hold. It may well continue once the American Nightmare is back in action. For now, all the WWE Universe can do is wait to find out. Rhodes vs. Rollins isn't the only classic feud that could be renewed. Click here to see the reasons why John Cena vs. Edge should happen one more time.

