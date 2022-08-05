3 reasons why Drew McIntyre should be champion when Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

Drew McIntyre is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in September. He will have the chance to beat his longtime adversary and end a historic reign.

McIntyre will focus on dethroning Reigns and will also think about potential challengers should he become champion. The most prolific is Cody Rhodes, who declared his intentions to become a world champion before his unfortunate injury.

Many fans want The Tribal Chief to clash with The American Nightmare because it would be easier to root for the latter. However, we hereby present three reasons why Drew McIntyre should be champion by the time he returns to WWE.

#3. On our list of reasons why Drew McIntyre should be champion when Cody Rhodes returns to WWE: Roman Reigns' part-time schedule

Reigns is not appearing on shows as often

Roman Reigns has had a great and historic run as champion. Due to his part-time appearances on the shows, the championship is not being spotlighted much. He has broken many records during his reign, but all good things must come to an end.

If Drew McIntyre beats Reigns at Clash at the Castle, the World Championship would feature regularly every week. McIntyre is a fighting champion and would defend the title on SmackDown or RAW on occasion. He should be the champion when Cody Rhodes returns to WWE, giving us a matchup for the ages.

#2. McIntyre gets to be champion in front of a crowd

Drew McIntyre's both WWE Championship runs happened in empty arenas during the COVID-19 pandemic. While it was a huge achievement for him, it was unfortunate that he was the company's top guy at a time when there were no fans in arenas. For all the fantastic work he put in during the pandemic era, McIntyre deserves a run as champion in front of thousands of fans cheering for him.

This is why WWE should book him to dethrone Roman Reigns and embark on a great reign as champion. He should also face some top opponents in front of the crowd, with the highlight being a showdown with Cody Rhodes.

#1. It opens the doors to a potential McIntyre heel turn

Drew McIntyre is the top babyface in the company for the last few years. His connection with fans, performances in the ring, and his ability to switch between funny and intense have made him a megastar. However, said babyface run came due to his phenomenal run as a heel few years ago.

As a villain, McIntyre was ruthless, dominant, and didn't care whom he obliterated on his way to the top. Him facing Cody Rhodes for the championship would be an incredible match, and even better if he is playing the heel.

Rhodes thrived when he had a top villain in Seth 'Freakin' Rollins opposite him. Facing a dominant and more powerful heel would see him endure a lot of pain and have every single fan in his corner.

