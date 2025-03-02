3 Reasons why Drew McIntyre was eliminated early in the Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

The Men's Elimination Chamber match turned out to be a horrible outing for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior started off the match with Seth Rollins but was the first person to be eliminated among all six superstars.

It was rumored that he might win the second chamber match of his career and headline WrestleMania 41. However, McIntyre was eliminated after a clever roll-up pin by Damian Priest. The three-count left McIntyre aghast, and he gave a Claymore Kick to Priest before departing the steel structure.

Be that as it may, with an early Elimination, the Scottish Warrior now has a lot of things to work on. With that, we list out three reasons why he was eliminated early in the men's Elimination Chamber match.

#3. To set up the WrestleMania 41 match with Damian Priest

It was rumored earlier that WWE was preparing for a big clash between McIntyre and Priest at WrestleMania 41. The two are no strangers to each other and had a moment at WrestleMania last year, with Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against the Scottish Warrior.

Their rivalry was supposed to reignite from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, where The Archer of Infamy eliminated McIntyre. While the segment couldn't get the proper limelight the way it was intended (because of LA Knight), it did get a mention.

Now, with McIntyre attacking Priest after his elimination, which later led to Priest's elimination, this sets up their big clash at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen who comes out as the final winner between the two.

#2. Drew McIntyre might no longer be a main event star

Another possible reason why the 39-year-old superstar was eliminated early from the match could have been his falling credibility in WWE. The Scottish star has lost many prominent matches in the past year, including two matches to CM Punk in their rivalry.

He recently lost an important match to Jimmy Uso on the February 21 edition of SmackDown. Before this, he had to bite the dust in a match against Jey Uso on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. He has come out triumphant against Sami Zayn, but that's only a few matches on RAW. Apart from Zayn, Drew hasn't been able to beat any other big superstar either on RAW or SmackDown.

All of this has severely hit his credibility, and he might not be considered a main-event superstar anymore. This might have been the reason why he was eliminated early from the match.

#1. WWE's plans of not involving Drew McIntyre in any title picture

Another reason for McIntyre's quick elimination could be WWE's plans to not involve McIntyre in any title picture for some time.

Since there are several superstars in the pipeline looking for a title shot, including John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, WWE might have decided to push The Scottish Warrior into a rivalry with Damian Priest. It now remains to be seen how his rivalry with The Archer of Infamy turns out.

