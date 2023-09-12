3 reasons why Drew McIntyre needs to turn heel and 2 why he does not

Drew McIntyre is scheduled for a significant singles match on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, where he will face Jey Uso. The match was announced following a heated confrontation between McIntyre and Jey Uso in a backstage segment.

What adds intrigue to this development is the possibility of Drew McIntyre turning heel in the storyline. Facing Jey Uso, who is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, has fueled speculation about a potential heel turn for McIntyre.

On top of this, the company itself dropped some potential hints of McIntyre turning heel soon. This storyline development will certainly be one to watch in the coming weeks.

With that being said, let's discuss three reasons why the Scottish Warrior needs to turn heel and two reasons why not.

#5. Why: Drew Mcintyre's heel turn will add a fresh element to the landscape of RAW

Indeed, a heel turn for Drew McIntyre could inject new vitality and excitement into Monday Night RAW. With Jey Uso's return to the Red brand, a feud between him and a heel McIntyre has the potential to take center stage on the show.

Furthermore, a heel turn for McIntyre would open up numerous opportunities for fresh storylines and creative directions for the former WWE Champion. It could also lead to reshaping his character and lead to compelling rivalries that could capture the audience's attention and make RAW even more captivating to watch.

#4. Why: Mcintyre heel turn could lead to his another World title run in the company

A heel turn for Drew McIntyre could indeed pave the way for another World Championship run in WWE. With Seth Rollins currently portraying a babyface World Heavyweight Champion, a feud against a heel McIntyre would create an intriguing dynamic and storyline.

Furthermore, McIntyre's heroic character has faced setbacks and losses in recent major matches, including the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

A character change to a heel could provide an opportunity for the company to rebuild and reestablish McIntyre as a dominant force in WWE, potentially leading to another run with a World Championship.

#3. Why: Fans want the character change of Mcintyre

The fans' demand for Drew McIntyre's heel turn is indeed a significant factor that could influence WWE's decision. Fans also often play a crucial role in shaping the direction of storylines and character arcs in the company.

Earlier, there were also speculations regarding Mcintyre returning at Money in the Bank this year with a potential heel turn, however, that didn't come true. Since then, fans have been waiting for the heel turn of the Scottish Warrior as his heroic character isn't able to showcase his real potential in WWE.

#2. Why not: Lack of top babyface stars on RAW

One of the primary reasons why turning Drew McIntyre into a heel might not be necessary at this point is the shortage of compelling babyface stars on the RAW roster. As of the current landscape, notable babyface superstars on RAW include Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre himself.

However, it's widely speculated that Jey Uso's stay on RAW may not be permanent, and there have also been rumors about Cody potentially moving to SmackDown. If these changes occur, it would leave Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins as the two prominent babyface figures on RAW.

In contrast, RAW still boasts several notable heel stars, including Gunther, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the entire Judgment Day faction. With the heel side well-represented, turning McIntyre into a villainous character may not be a pressing need. Especially considering the potential imbalance it could create between heels and faces on the roster.

#1. Why not: Mcintyre turning heel doesn't make sense right now

Turning the former WWE Champion into a heel character doesn't align with the current landscape and may not be the most sensible direction to take. There are several reasons to support this argument. For instance, Drew McIntyre has recently been a significant figure in WWE's efforts to expand its global reach.

This was evident with the Superstar Spectacle event held in India. Before this event. Drew played a pivotal role in connecting with Indian fans and fulfilling a promise to hold a WWE event in the country.

Additionally, McIntyre's current character has established a strong connection with fans, including children, who look up to him as a heroic figure. Turning him into a villainous character at this juncture might feel rushed and less relevant to the current scenario.

