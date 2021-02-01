3 reasons why Edge should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 & 3 reasons why he should face Drew McIntyre

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble Men's match - marking his second Rumble victory. In doing so, he joined the elite list of superstars such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, Batista, and Randy Orton in being multi-time winners.

The Road to WrestleMania has begun, and Edge has two options - to compete for the WWE or Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. Both Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns would make great opponents for Edge, and there is an argument in favor of either match.

We look at both sides of the coin and make a case for Edge's WrestleMania 37 match.

#3. Why Edge should face Roman Reigns: Biggest possible Universal title match

Edge and Roman Reigns.

Every year at WrestleMania, WWE has the biggest plans for Roman Reigns, and Edge could be a part of that. When you look at his last five WrestleMania appearances, his opponents were - Brock Lesnar (2015 and 2018), Triple H, The Undertaker, and Drew McIntyre.

While his WrestleMania 35 match against Drew McIntyre was an afterthought, it was simply set up with the objective of getting Roman Reigns back in the mix after his return.

Had Roman Reigns not pulled out of WrestleMania 36, he would have faced Goldberg and defeated him to win the Universal Championship, but that didn't happen.

It's clear that WWE always has the biggest plans for Roman Reigns. Since he's virtually guaranteed to walk into WrestleMania 37 as the Universal Champion, Edge would make for a great challenger.

As of now, there aren't many big names who Roman Reigns can face as a heel, and he could have major matches with. Since Edge is a babyface, the dynamic of it would be great.

Even with the other part-timers, Edge would be the biggest possible opponent Roman Reigns could defend his Universal title against at WrestleMania 37.