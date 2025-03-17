3 Reasons why Finn Balor failed to win WWE Intercontinental Championship on RAW

On WWE RAW this week, Finn Balor got a major opportunity when he got a shot at the Intercontinental Championship but he failed to walk out as the new champion. The former Universal Champion lost momentum when Dominik Mysterio attempted to aid Balor but instead cost him the title match.

The loss of Balor comes as a disappointment for the fans, especially after his pre-match promo where he asserted to emerge as champion by reminding the WWE Universe of his previous accolades.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Finn Balor failed to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

#3. Finn Balor's time with The Judgment Day is near its end

One of the potential reasons why Balor suffered a loss in the IC Title bout could be simply because his time with the villainous faction is nearing its end. Over the past few months, we have witnessed many heated arguments between Balor and the rest of the faction members.

Even before his IC Title match, Domink and Finn were entangled in a heated conversation backstage where Balor ended up calling the Dirty Dom a snake.

So, Balor's loss tonight, where interference from Mysterio played a crucial role, shows that he could soon be getting separated from the faction. To escalate this breakup process, the veteran might have suffered the loss, planting the seeds for a direct confrontation between The Prince and the rest of The Judgment Day.

#2. Bron Breakker vs. Penta is part of WWE's WrestleMania plan

Even before the match between Balor and Bron Breakker took place, Penta declared his intention of targeting the Intercontinental Championship. Towards the end of January 2025, a match between Bron and the masked man was teased by the Stamford-based promotion. It shows that WWE has always had a Penta vs. Breakker IC Title match as part of the WrestleMania 41 card.

This serves as another rationale behind why Finn Balo's loss in the IC Title match on this week's edition of WWE RAW was just part of the build between the other two stars.

#1. Triple H could be waiting for a perfect moment to crown Finn Balor Champion again

With the growing conflicts between The Judgment Day and Finn Balor every week, it appears highly likely that Balor will soon be kicked out of the faction. The removal of the former Universal Champion from the group is likely to turn Balor into a babyface star.

It's possible that Triple H could be waiting for a perfect moment to crown Balor as the new champion. The King of Kings could be waiting for the babyface turn of Balor to capture the fans' attention and post this, he might give Finn a singles title run in WWE.

