Bron Breakker to lose his Intercontinental Title to former AEW star at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker is presently reigning as the Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW. The former NXT Champion has already conquered Sheamus in a few title bouts and is going into WrestleMania 41 as champion.

Despite Breakker's Road to WrestleMania not being clear at the moment, it seems that he could be going up against a former AEW star.

On the go-home episode of RAW before Royal Rumble 2025, WWE dropped a huge teaser pointing to a possible feud between Breakker and Penta. The former AEW star was seen confronting Breakker and having a back-and-forth backstage. This could materialize into the two stars facing off at WrestleMania with the build to their feud set to take place soon.

Additionally, based on Penta’s recent performance and booking, it occurs that Triple H has massive plans to push him in WWE. A match between the former TNA (Impact) World Champion and Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41, with Penta seizing the IC Title, would be a terrific way to establish him as a future world championship contender.

A mid-card title reign for the star could serve as a stepping stone for him. Further, the crowd’s reaction to such a title win could firm his reputation in WWE. While there are currently no confirmed reports regarding Breakker vs. Penta at WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see if WWE moves in that direction for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bron Breakker wants to clash with a Bloodline member at WrestleMania

Recently, Bron Breakker took part in an interview where the Intercontinental Champion expressed his desire to clash with a Bloodline member at WrestleMania someday. The star he referred to was Jacob Fatu.

Bron Breakker was asked about his thoughts on the intense eye-to-eye confrontation he had with Fatu on RAW a few months ago. The IC Champion responded by saying that he firmly believed a match between him and the Samoan Werewolf was a WrestleMania-worthy showdown.

"I think Jacob Fatu and I — that's a match for a WrestleMania," Bron Breakker said. "I think everyone will agree with that. I hope we get to do it someday," he added.

As of now, Jacob Fatu is fully engaged in a Bloodline storyline alongside Solo Sikoa, and it doesn’t seem like they will be stepping away from their family drama anytime soon.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Breakker and Fatu on the Road to WrestleMania.

