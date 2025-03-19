3 Reasons why Gunther should retain his WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41

Gunther has been World Champion for nearly eight months after dethroning Damian Priest at SummerSlam in early August. The Ring General will now face his biggest challenge, as he will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso.

The two RAW superstars have been feuding for months, and they even had a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event in late January. However, it is unclear what direction WWE will take in the title match, as the two superstars continue to exchange messages every week before their title match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Even though the Yeet Master has momentum, this article examines three reasons why the Ring General should retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#3. He has done a great job as a heel

Gunther has been a heel during his run with WWE on NXT and the main roster. He has done a great job both in the ring and backstage. He has been a dominant force, both as the World Heavyweight Champion and, before that, as the Intercontinental Champion, a title he held for nearly two years.

Thus, it might be wiser for WWE Creative to have him retain the championship at WrestleMania 41 and keep the title through SummerSlam, which would mark a year since he became World Champion.

#2. Jey Uso might not be championship material for WWE, yet

The Yeet Master has done a great job in singles action since he left The Bloodline and moved to RAW. He became a fan favorite and one of the top babyfaces in WWE.

He won his first singles title in WWE a few months ago when he became the Intercontinental Champion. However, despite having momentum, Jey is not considered championship material yet. It might be better for him to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship and gain experience before going after the world title again.

At the same time, the Gunther vs. Jey Uso title match appears to have affected ticket sales, as fans don't consider it a main event worthy of attention. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE Creative has for the title match at Mania.

#1. Gunther has to drop the title to a megastar like CM Punk or Seth Rollins

The Ring General has collided with Punk and Rollins in live events but has retained the title each time. Given their status, it would make sense for WWE to have Gunther drop the title to either Punk or Rollins.

This could happen after WrestleMania 41, and if the world title were on the line, it would add more hype to the rivalry between The Visionary and the Best in the World. So far, the two megastars have split victories on RAW.

