John Cena & Cody Rhodes set to face off on WWE RAW: 4 Things that could happen

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will share the spotlight on tonight's WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium. While many await The Cenation Leader's confrontation with The American Nightmare, other exciting matches are also set for the upcoming show.

The upcoming WWE RAW is part of the Stamford-based promotion's Road to WrestleMania European Tour. It started last week on SmackDown in Spain and will continue until the end of the month. The top stars scheduled for tonight's show are Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY. Due to the special occasion, anything can happen.

In this list, we will look at four things that could happen on tonight's WWE RAW:

#4. Cody Rhodes and John Cena to face off for the first time since the 2025 Elimination Chamber

At the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Rock and be his corporate champion. However, the problem started when John Cena did the unthinkable by siding with his former rival and attacking the Undisputed WWE Champion, turning heel for the first time in 20 years.

The Cenation Leader did not explain his actions at the post-show press conference, but that may change soon on WWE RAW. However, with Cena's new attitude, he might also maintain his silence and not speak about it. Still, a confrontation between both men is expected to occur tonight.

#3. Seth Rollins may get interrupted by a longtime rival on WWE RAW

Last week on the Monday night show, Roman Reigns returned and dragged Seth Rollins out of the steel cage during the 38-year-old's against CM Punk. Although this resulted in The Visionary winning the match, he ended up facing the wrath of The Only Tribal Chief. The Second City Saint was also attacked by the returning star, despite Paul Heyman's attempt to protect him.

Rollins will likely address The Head of the Table's return on the upcoming show and possibly even challenge him at WrestleMania 41. However, Punk can interrupt The Architect during the segment and state that he still has scores to settle with Reigns and Seth, leading to a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could get involved in a major title match

On last week's episode of RAW, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got Finn Balor a match against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. While this may be a thoughtful gesture, he gave a suggestive glance while they were hugging, suggesting The Latino Cheat has other motives in mind.

The former NXT North American Champion may interfere during the match and cost The Prince the Intercontinental Championship. However, Mysterio could play the long game of pretending that he was only trying to help his fellow Judgment Day member.

#1. Jey Uso may finally stand tall on WWE RAW

Gunther attacked Jey Uso on RAW last week.

Jey Uso defeated Grayson Waller in a singles match last Monday. However, the OG Bloodline member suffered a post-match attack from Gunther.

In the upcoming episode, The YEET Master is scheduled to face Austin Theory. This time around, he could be alert to a potential attack from The Ring General. Due to this, there's a possibility he may stand tall on tonight's show.

